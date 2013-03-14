/ Food & Drink

Ketchup vs mayo – what’s your favourite condiment?

Tomato ketchup and mayonnaise
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Putting salt and pepper to one side, there’s one condiment that most Brits love to add to their food. They cover their chips with it, some even have it with every meal. So which popular sauce am I talking about?

Mayonnaise. Surprised? I am. In a recent poll by discount site NetVoucherCodes, Hellman’s mayonnaise squeezed out Heinz tomato ketchup to become the nation’s favourite condiment.

It was a close one, with mayo getting 23% of the vote to ketchup’s 22%, but I’m still shocked. Mayonnaise? Really? One of the voters explained:

‘Mayo is so versatile. You couldn’t put ketchup on both your chips and your salad could you?’

My answer to that is… why are you putting mayo on your chips!? Or your salad, for that matter? Look, I respect that the traditional ingredients for mayo don’t go much beyond oil and egg, but that’s not going to make me enjoy the white gloop you spoon out of a jar.

I’d be happier to dip my chips in Marmite to be honest. In fact, a few of the voters chose Marmite as their favourite condiment, but the meanies at NetVouchersCode disqualified the black gold, as ‘Marmite is a spread’.

Mad about mayo?

As you might have noticed, I can’t help but ooze hate for mayo, and I’ve had a good old rant about it before now. ‘What has mayo ever done to you?’, Mr Mayo might ask. ‘Nothing, it just happens to be in every shop-bought sandwich,’ I’d reply. ‘Well, you couldn’t put ketchup in a shop-bought sandwich, could you?’ Mr Mayo would retort. ‘No, and nor would I want to, but stop forcing yourself on me!’ I’d snap.

And although I wouldn’t want tomato sauce in a sandwich (unless it was in a bacon butty), for me it’s the answer to all ailments. In the past I was even known to splodge it on my Sunday roast, eliciting a raised eyebrow from my next of kin. I’ve grown out of that now, but it’s still my sauce of choice, and I’m surprised the rest of Britain isn’t with me. Are you with me?

Which of these condiments do you like (multiple choice)?

Tomato ketchup (67%, 1,109 Votes)

Mayonnaise (65%, 1,070 Votes)

Mustard (65%, 1,064 Votes)

Mint sauce (62%, 1,014 Votes)

Vinegar (59%, 972 Votes)

Apple sauce (54%, 895 Votes)

Tartare sauce (53%, 877 Votes)

Worcestershire sauce (53%, 876 Votes)

Pickle (53%, 875 Votes)

Chutney (53%, 865 Votes)

Brown sauce (51%, 839 Votes)

Horseradish (47%, 767 Votes)

Cranberry sauce (46%, 755 Votes)

Salad cream (40%, 659 Votes)

Chilli/hot sauce (35%, 568 Votes)

Relish (25%, 411 Votes)

Other – tell us in the comments (5%, 78 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,643

Comments
Guest
Rosie38 says:
14 March 2013

Garlic mayonnaise

Guest
Nikki Whiteman says:
14 March 2013

Chutney is vastly underrated – who could resist a nice strong cheddar on a biscuit with a little bit of chutney? Heaven.

I’m also a big fan of wholegrain mustard, especially if you add a good spoonful to macaroni cheese – trust me, it’s delicious!

Guest
wavechange says:
14 March 2013

Which? sort of establishment is this, not even offering black pepper, that wonderful condiment that can do so much for food. Bin the mayonnaise (and tartare sauce, which is just mayonnaise in disguise) and let us have black pepper – please.

Pass the wholegrain mustard, Nikki. I’ll have some of your chutney too, but not at the same time.

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 March 2013

Sorry, I knew salt and pepper would be popular picks so I put them to one side. I’m thinking more about your saucy condiments than your seasonings. I’m a big fan of black pepper too – as long as it’s not the powdery stuff!

Linda says:
14 March 2013

I have to add extra virgin olive oil to the list – it makes even a boring salad tastier, especially when you add vinegar too. An idea I picked up when living in Greece.

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
15 March 2013

I did think about adding oil as I do have vinegar in there, but I’ll leave it for people to tell us in the comments now.

Guest
Malcolm R says:
14 March 2013

Home made parsley sauce with white fish – lots of parsley. Perhaps not a sauce, but sieved lightly poached plums with duck.

Guest
Isobel Smith says:
15 March 2013

Pleased to see ketchup is topping the poll. But I have to say, pickle and chutney make great condiments with cheese!

Guest
loones says:
15 March 2013

I’m with you on the mayonnaise rant, Patrick. In a cafe in New Zealand I requested an omelet and was disgusted when it arrived with a half inch layer of mayonnaise on top. When I asked why they did it they said “Everybody has mayonnaise on their omelet”

However, another NZ joint, Burger Fuel, introduced me to Garlic Aioli as a dip for chips. It’s quite nice, provided it has a LOT of garlic.

Oh, and every time someone from NZ comes over to visit me it is mandatory they bring me several cans of Watties Tomato Sauce.

Guest
wavechange says:
15 March 2013

Most condiments are added to prepared food to suit individuals, whether this is because of preference or for health reasons (e.g. avoiding salt). I object to the fact that so many products contain mayonnaise or dressings based on mayonnaise. It is a challenge to find a sandwich without it. For years there has been pressure to decrease the amount of salt in food, but many products still contain too much. Why not provide sachets to that people can please themselves?

I have no problem with tomato ketchup being the most popular condiment (according to the survey so far) since it’s always an extra rather than included in food.

Guest
Katie Benson says:
15 March 2013

One of my favourite condiments is remoulade, Danish style. It’s very tasty with chips, fish, and most other foods I’ve tried it with. It’s got more body in it than most other sauces, and it’s a good partner for ketchup.

Guest
Gavin Cox says:
15 March 2013

I like food with my condiments! Not the other way round those take away sachets are hopeless I need the bottle or the jar and a big spoon
Very difficult to choose just one favourite but if I could only have one it would have to be a Dijon mustard

Guest
wavechange says:
15 March 2013

Hmmm. If you would like to cut down on the amount of condiments you use, I have heard that Insanity Sauce will do the trick. 🙂

Guest
Gavin Cox says:
15 March 2013

How that’s a sauce I’d like to try !

Guest
John Ward says:
16 March 2013

I suppose that comes from the opposite side of the world from the Source of the Seine.

Guest
wavechange says:
16 March 2013

I’ve not tried Insanity Sauce. I believe it is a very hot chilli sauce and – somewhat appropriately – I was introduced to it by a psychiatrist. Off-duty, I hasten to add.

Karl says:
20 March 2013

Reggae Reggae Sauce puts music in your food! yummmmmmmmmmm

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
20 March 2013

Good pick. Tried it once, liked it, forgot to go back.

Guest
Julie Shrive says:
22 March 2013

Have been using soy sauce in cooking & after find it a good alternative to salt likewise marmite/bovril & stock cubes. . Best of all is fresh garlic & ginger & herbs .Cinnamon & nutmeg

Guest
joyce giblin says:
22 March 2013

Unbeatable hot sauces… Levi Roots

Peter Galloway says:
22 March 2013

Don’t forget bread sauce woth roast poultry

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
22 March 2013

I can’t believe Ketchup has dropped down the poll, with mayo and mustard on top. Help make ketchup king!

COLIN MCBURNEY says:
23 March 2013

Only like HP brown sauce and only on sausages and eggs. Like olive oil on salads and that is about it!

Guest
Malcolm R says:
23 March 2013

I like HP sauce – then looked at M&S brown sauce at half the price. and I’m a convert.

wendy says:
24 March 2013

I don’t like any of them, I like my food uncontaminated and I wish that stores would stop putting mayo in just about every sandwich!!!

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 March 2013

I’m with you there Wendy. No more mayo in sandwiches

Curly says:
24 March 2013

Mushroom ketchup added to the pan gives more depth to the flavours of stews and hotpots.

pauline wilson says:
25 March 2013

i like sweet chilli sauce great on salads and in wraps with chinese chicken

Disagree says:
28 March 2013

it is Worcestershire Sauce – not Worcester Sauce!

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
29 March 2013

Nicely spotted, fixed now. Are you a fan?

wildjack says:
29 March 2013

onion marmalade 🙂

Guest
Kath McKevitt says:
2 April 2013

I like baby beet root with a meal-preferably Baxters!

Guest
David Wackett says:
2 April 2013

Balsamic vinegar, particularly the “aged” form is delightful in small quantities and so different from “vinegar” that it deserves its own category

john holmes says:
2 April 2013

French’s mustard
white pepper
bearnais

Alan George Barstow says:
2 April 2013

I cannot live without Soy sauce (both dark and light) in my cooking and as a condiment on Chinese food. My all-time favourite barbecue sauce is unfortunately not available in Europe. Australia’s “Big Rick’s” barbecue sauce has no peer. It is simply sensational and I would smuggle a shipload of it into the UK (and Sweden, where I now live) if I had the resources!

Guest
wavechange says:
2 April 2013

When viewed using Safari on my Mac, Mustard, Mint sauce, Chutney and Pickle are highlighted in bold italic, whereas the rest of the options are in plain text. This does not happen when I use Firefox or Chrome. Have I found a new bug?

I could have understood if Apple sauce had been highlighted.

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
2 April 2013

I don’t think that’s a bug, I think those are the options you voted for.

Guest
wavechange says:
2 April 2013

Thanks Patrick. Sometimes the obvious passes me by. 🙂

And condiments to Malcolm for his pun.

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
2 April 2013

Sorry, I was a little slow to ketchup with that pun.

Guest
Malcolm R says:
2 April 2013

On my Explorer they are all in bold italic except chilli/hot sauce in plain text. It’s probably to do with the software sauce code.

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
2 April 2013

Is hot sauce the only one you didn’t vote for?

Guest
wavechange says:
2 April 2013

Ah, Explorer – the mayonnaise of the browser world. Popular but not good.

Guest
Malcolm R says:
2 April 2013

Patrick – too far back, but in all probability yes. Sorry about the poor attempt at a joke.

MikeEm says:
4 April 2013

Nothing beats Henderson’s Relish!

Lavish it over pies, sausage and mash, cooked breakfasts and cheese on toast. Pour healthy glugs of it into soups and stews. Use it to spice up a gravy. Just some of the uses of this delicious condiment!

Buy special editions in the colours of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday!

http://www.buy-hendos.co.uk

Carole says:
5 April 2013

Creamy garlic mayonnaise

Gill says:
12 April 2013

Yes, garlic mayo is divine. Also Bernaise sauce, and Hollandaise of course.

Guest
Argonaut... says:
12 April 2013

Both premium Oyster Sauce and premiun ShaohShing
rice wine I couldn’t do without that I add to all dishes
save and except any white fish dishes maybe balsamic
vinegar excepting… for curries, adding coconut milk is
a must in most but not all cases.

Like Mayo too in sandwiches.

Jane says:
19 April 2013

You didn’t include Mango chutney – it’s a must with curry ,boiled ham or in sandwiches!

Guest
Patrick Steen says:
19 April 2013

Yes, I love mango chutney! Please vote ‘chutney’ – there’s so many, I couldn’t include them all.

Guest
Malcolm R says:
19 April 2013

Piccalilli – lovely with ham and cheese.

Alan George Barstow says:
19 April 2013

Branston pickle (especially the small chunks) is irreplaceable with sausage, egg, chips and beans,

