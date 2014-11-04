Last week the Royal Society for Public Health recommended labelling for calories in alcohol to help tackle the obesity crisis. But would you check the calories before pouring that glass of wine?

I for one would like to see this happen. I’m so used to seeing calorie labelling on packaged food at supermarkets, when grabbing a sandwich for lunch, on packets of crisps and on soft drinks in bottles and cans.

I know how many calories are in a can of coke so why shouldn’t I know how many are in a vodka and coke?

Or a gin and tonic, and whether I’d be better off (calorie wise) opting for a glass of wine.

What’s to lose?

I’m not a total killjoy, I like wine and spirits but I just can’t see the downside of calorie labelling alcoholic drinks (apart from for the drinks industry). If I choose to, I can ignore the information, the same way I can if I want a slice of cake.

If it changes my habits in that it causes me to drink less that must be a benefit, no? Both in terms of weight gain and alcohol consumption. Surely it’s all about making informed choices?

I know people who think they are being careful about what they eat, shunning bread and other carbs but happily drink several glasses of wine on a night out.

Calories in alcohol: an inconvenient truth

Do you know that a large 250ml glass of wine contains around the same number of calories as a Mars bar? Or that a pint of beer and a packet of crisps contain a similar number of calories? It’s not uncommon for people to drink a couple of large glasses of wine or have three pints on a night out but would they eat 2 Mars bars or 3 packets of crisps?

I think calorie labelling will make many people think twice before indulging in that third or fourth drink or even consider swapping for a lower calorie option. While I appreciate that it’s not only about calories and am fully aware of the harmful effects of binge drinking, the study estimated that around 10% of an adults’ calorie intake comes from alcohol – to me that sounds huge.

Do you think calorie labelling alcoholic drinks will bring health benefits? Will it change your habits to consuming alcoholic drinks, or will you be able to ignore it and continue pouring?