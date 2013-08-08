Many supermarkets engage in fierce battles to win customers over with the best deals. Are you loyal to your supermarket, or would you switch at the prospect of a truly tempting offer?

I understand the lure of the big, brightly coloured special offer signs. When I’m doing my weekly shop, it’s very difficult not to be drawn towards ‘buy one, get one free’ promotions and ‘3 for 2’ deals. I used to do a lot of my shopping based on what was on offer that week, but I soon found that I was still spending too much money and ending up with products I didn’t really need.

Buy one get one free supermarket deals

So I’ve tried to be more disciplined recently, writing a list, actually bringing it with me and then doing my best to stick to it. It’s not always easy, but I find that I’m now wasting less food and the cost of my weekly shop is fairly predictable. I shop at the same supermarket each week, so I know what’s available and roughly how much I will need to spend.

I’ve become pretty hardy to promotions, but there’s one special offer that I can never resist. Those extravagant ‘Dine in for £x’ deals. Oh, how they tempt me. When I hear that a local supermarket has a dinner for two deal, I forget all my good intentions and my loyalty. It’s as if the box of chocolates (or more often, the bottle of wine, as there are hardly ever any chocolates left) is luring me with its siren call.

It would appear that I’m not alone in my weakness for a good deal. A recent report has found that 94% of UK consumers would ditch their regular supermarket if better deals were available elsewhere.

Worrying about the cost of food

So many of us are looking to save money, and food shopping can make up a significant dent in the household budget. Our latest research has found that more than four in 10 people are cutting back their spending on food this month, and with food prices in the nation’s top three worries, it’s no surprise we’re taking this action.

There is plenty of competition between the supermarkets as it is, with a seemingly never-ending battle to prove who is the best at saving you money. But could there be room for one more?

Stelious plans no-frills EasyFood

Sir Stelious Haji-Ioannou, the founder of EasyJet, has announced his plans to create a low-cost supermarket called EasyFoodstore. Pitched in the price niche below Aldi and Lidl, a truly no-frills supermarket could really shake up the market.

I’m intrigued to see what the EasyFoodstores will be like, so I’ll probably check out the first branch when it opens in South London. If the prices are really low, I might even throw caution to the wind and not bring a shopping list!

Do you consider yourself loyal to your regular supermarket? If you heard about a better deal elsewhere, would you swap supermarkets or is quality more important to you than price?