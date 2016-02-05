/ Food & Drink, Shopping

Creme Eggs: are you eggcited or eggsasperated by them?

Pareeta Nayee Assistant Digital Producer
Creme Egg season is in full swing, but these little treats seem a touchy subject for some. Over the past couple of years there’s been some tinkering with our beloved Creme Eggs. But does it all really matter that much?

You may recall our investigation into shrinking Creme Eggs packets, where the standard pack of six suddenly dropped to five. As if the repackaging robbery wasn’t enough, the recipe for the chocolate shell also changed. Last year, the makers of the Creme Egg, Cadbury, got a little eggsperimental with the beloved Dairy Milk casing, replacing it with a standard – and cheaper – cocoa mix.

Now, I’m probably going to regret admitting this, but the change of recipe doesn’t bother me too much – and no, I’m not yolking.

Don’t get eggy with me

I do indulge in the occasional Creme Egg, but then again, I enjoy anything that’s chocolate or sugary. In fact, the sugary fondant happens to be the bit I like the most. But even I – someone who consumes an unnatural amount of chocolate – don’t particularly enjoy the chocolate shell.

And I’m not alone. The owners of Cadbury, Mondelez, insist that the fundamentals of the Creme Egg recipe haven’t changed. However, a new report from trade magazine The Grocer has revealed the brand’s eggstremely popular Easter lines lost more than £10m in sales last year. Creme Eggs took the biggest blow, losing more than £6m in sales following the questionable change of recipe.

Taking eggstreme measures?

With Easter falling earlier than usual this year, recovering the lost sales may be tougher than expected.

So Mondolez has upped their marketing game for Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, but I’m not sure it’s it really going to be enough to reverse the fall following the Krafty recipe change.

On 22 January a pop-up Cadbury Creme Egg café opened its doors to sweet-toothed customers in central London. Open for just seven weeks, the quirky café offers a range of kooky Creme Egg-inspired treats, including Creme Egg toasties and Creme Egg and soldiers.

Now I’m not really all that convinced that a bit of eggstra, and somewhat eggstreme, marketing is going to make me purchase any more Creme Eggs than I already do. Personally (and if you’re reading this Mondolez) I’d like to be able to buy just that weird fondant from the middle…please.

Featured Comment
alfa
says:
5 February 2016
An eggsausting eggsample of an eggcelent if not eggstreme bit of eggsploration with no eggspletives and eggceeding all eggspectations. 😋
So where do you stand on the Creme Egg debate? Will you be purchasing any Creme Eggs at all this year, or has the change of recipe left you boiling? And please show us your best puns too 🙂

Comments
alfa
says:
5 February 2016

An eggsausting eggsample of an eggcelent if not eggstreme bit of eggsploration with no eggspletives and eggceeding all eggspectations. 😋

Betts
says:
28 February 2016

EGGACTLY true to you. I Betts , as one of those people that have made Easter Baskets for 34 year am only caring about the beauty of the wrapper for the beautiful display in the baskets for my loved ones. I don’t care what they taste like, just so they still look classy. I don’t like a trashy looking Basket!

malcolm r
says:
5 February 2016

alfa, I don’t think this topic is being overegged. Where are the EU in all this? Surely they should be legislating on the specification for egg shaped confectionery? Have the Food Standards Agency nothing to say, let alone the NHS on the damage such sweeties do to our bodies and those of our children?
However if we seek to criticise this concoction from an American company we will, in due course, no doubt be sued for damages under the forthcoming TTIP agreement.
It would be no eggzajeration to say this is something that should concern us all.

alfa
says:
5 February 2016

Maybe they ought to be eggsterminated then they wouldn’t be a problem

malcolm r
says:
5 February 2016

Eggstinct, alfa 🙂

alfa
says:
5 February 2016

Eggactly !!!

DeeKay
says:
5 February 2016

I like the humour

wavechange
says:
5 February 2016

There’s nothing like a few eggscrutiating puns. It’s really quite childish. 🙂

malcolm r
says:
5 February 2016

I totally agree wavechange. Which? should carefully eggzamin its terms and conditions and put a stop to anything that is not a serious contribution to any Convo.

alfa
says:
5 February 2016

As long as there is a clause to eggscuse the odd eggcentricity from reggular posters.

wavechange
says:
5 February 2016

Many of the older Convos had pathetic puns in the their titles, no doubt egged on by Patrick, who seems to have gone awol. Maybe there should be an eggstraordinary general meeting to grant permission for a little seasonal frivolity.

Patrick Steen
says:
5 February 2016

What eggsactly is the problem with puns? And sorry for going awol… I’ve been on leave to Argentina. Beautiful place, but no Creme Eggs there (not that I missed them. I never liked them and never will… they’ll permanently stay on the shellf).

alfa
says:
5 February 2016

Very eggreeable to have you back Patrick.

Sounds like you had an eggstremely eggciting eggscursion. 🙂

william
says:
5 February 2016

I for one am now boycotting all Cadbury products as a result of not only the recipe change, but the reduction of the 6 to 5 box size and the outsourcing of jobs after making assurances that no jobs would be lost. I thank my lucky stars that Jaffa cakes have filled the chocolate void left by Cadburys.

Ann says:
5 February 2016

I totally agree and the change in recipe makes a big difference. I haven’t bought Creme eggs for a couple of years now. They used to be a favourite. The whole £6m loss is probably what I used to spend!!😀

liz says:
6 February 2016

I agree i used to be a cream egg fan and looked forward to easter but no more and I’m not the only one several of my friends have done the same . It’s not just confined to the cream egg either I’m boycotting Cadbury’s full stop. I’m not going to be fobbed off by a lesser product

Pareeta Nayee
says:
9 February 2016

Hi William, Jaffa Cakes are a good shout! I wish I had some on me. I completely agree that the repackaging is an issue as well as the change in recipe.

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

And on the McVities Jaffa Cakes box it actually confirms that there are 12 Cakes inside.

Katharine says:
5 February 2016

The new recipe is awful. They’re not worth eating any more.

John Ward
says:
5 February 2016

As well as the short measure, what about the down-sizing? – there was a time when a Cadbury’s Creme Egg was too big to put in your mouth.

I wish they would offer a dark chocolate option [likewise Walnut Whips].

Jacqui says:
6 February 2016

Nestlé make Walnut Whips. Even that recipe has changed since they took over Rowntree Mackintosh. Toffee Crisps have also been ruined.

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

Yes, . . . thank you Jacqui – we’re on the way to hell in a handcart aren’t we? Our simple pleasures are being compromised all the time by diabolical exploitation.

freda
says:
6 February 2016

Never mind the outside – what about the lovely inside that was? It used to drip like a proper egg and have a yolk.

tftt
says:
6 February 2016

I feel so strongly about the patronising attitude of the new Cadbury owners that I no longer buy any Cadbury products and I LOVE creme eggs. It is eggscrutiating not to have have some but its the only way to show my disgust.

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

I went off Cadbury’s when they withdrew Bournville Fruit & Nut bars. Divine and moreish temptation sleeved in a golden wrapper but slain on the anvil of commerce.

diggle
says:
6 February 2016

I avoid Cadbury and Kraft products because of this company’s unethical behaviour, especially bearing in mind the original Cadbury founders’ principles. It’s pleasing to read that other people take this view too.

DerekP
says:
6 February 2016

Yeah that 🙂

Also, as a chocoholic, I just find that Cadbury’s current chocolate really lacks anything at all resembling a nice flavour, so that is another good reason for not buying their products.

Pareeta Nayee
says:
9 February 2016

Hey DerekP, as a fellow chocoholic, I completely understand where you are coming from. Nothing about the chocolate really stands out to me. I sometimes wonder why I buy any in the first place, but as a true chocoholic, I always finish it.

Mick says:

I will not shell out on these newer eggs.

Pareeta Nayee
says:
9 February 2016

Haha! A great pun, Mike!

royk
says:
6 February 2016

I have eaten and enjoyed Cadbury’s Creme Eggs since I was at school, and I am now 67, but no more. I find the American ‘chocolate’ unpleasant – all sweetness and no chocolate flavour.

Mayorsmum says:

I am also a miffed ex Cadbury’s chocolate aficionado. Chocoholic supreme ….was me . Stockpiled the cream eggs for the dry season to ensure I didn’t have to go cold turkey for too long. But bought NONE last year, won’t be buying them this year and rarely buy Cadbury chocolate bars these days …they have messed about with all their offerings , can hardly recognise what’s on offer so don’t bother anymore . If I am no longer their core or desired customer I can spend my money on other chocolate brands .

Member
6 February 2016

My favourite was Twirl. We used to have them at Twirl o’clock at work, but no more. Awful sweet chocolate has ruined them. Cadbury/Mondelez say they haven’t changed the recipe. I think they’re lying and need investigating.

Member
6 February 2016

I will not be buying any Cadbury’s cream eggs this year, I like the chocolate as much as the creamy bit and they’ve mucked it up, my whole family feel the same so until they start using proper Cadbury’s milk chocolate again I won’t be buying any.

Globetrotter
says:
6 February 2016

I tried a Creme Egg last year and it tasted so awful. Didn’t know why until I heard about the recipe change. Never again until they go back to the original recipe. It’s like Black Magic, they were my favour chocs until they changed the variety and flavours some years ago and now I never buy them. Mars bars, another favourite, are no longer the same either. Why can’t they leave things as they are instead of trying to cut corners and cheapening old favourites.

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

You’re absolutely right about Black Magic, Globetrotter: perfection in a packet, or so it used to be – not a dud choc in the box. Now they’re ugly shapes, awful flavours and far from pleasurable. I wouldn’t give anyone a box now because nobody I know likes them anymore.

I wonder what the relaunched Milk Tray are like – never one of my faves but extremely popular and I wouldn’t turn one down if offered. I bet they’ve messed it up.

Jes says:
6 February 2016

Its changed for deffo, the middle is not what it used to be, and the shell isn’t the same

chockaholick
says:
6 February 2016

I find all Cadbury’s milk chocolate, which I used to love, now tastes like cheap milk chocolate bars sold by the Co-op and Lidl and manufactured in Germany. I presume this is due to the cheaper cocoa mix you refer to. Mondelez strikes again.

Michael says:
6 February 2016

Just boycott all Cadburys (or should that be Badburys) products. There is lots of very good chocolate out there. Hit them where it hurts, they are American, they only recognise profit, not customer satisfaction.

Nick
says:
6 February 2016

Eggcellent, I am Eggtremely glad that they’ve changed the recipe. Previously I was eggcited by the creme egg and found them eggcedingly difficult to resist, tempting me beyond eggtremes; However since the change in recipe, I don’t actually like them anymore and therefore I don’t care if they’re providing 5 eggs for the price of 6 anymore…..I’m not buying anymore.

Pareeta Nayee
says:
9 February 2016

You know, Nick, I’ve never thought about like that. The change in recipe means I won’t be spending much on them and I won’t be consuming an unhealthy amount of sugar (well, to an extent). What a great way to look at it!

wavechange
says:
6 February 2016

Is there an award (maybe a virtual Creme Egg) for the most eggregious contribution?

Member
6 February 2016

It seems to me that this isn’t of high importance if the reward is a Creme Egg – virtual or otherwise.

Member
6 February 2016

I usually purchase c 10. Eggs but the tasteless rather sickly new shell has convinced
me to purchase the alternative eggs on the market.
As Kraft ‘ s word cannot be trusted I will no longer buy any of their products.

Member
6 February 2016

I am eggsasperated by the change and eggspect never to buy another one!

Dee
says:
6 February 2016

I won’t be buying any more until they return to the original recipe. Far too often confectionery manufacturers meddle with traditional favourites in order to maximise profit, even though they always seem to either deny the change, or say they are doing it for us, the consumers, to keep costs down. Quite frankly, if they did proper research, they would find that the majority of people would prefer to pay more for their favourite treat, as long as it stays the same. Imagine if they suddenly changed the packaging and ingredients of After Eight mints, for instance? It just musn’t happen.

Member
7 February 2016

As a senior eater I would like to point out the decrease in size since my youth. They should now be more properly be called Pigeon Creme eggs.

Member
7 February 2016

Kraft , killed Cadburys and an icon product. Don’t buy any of their products. Others chocolate and eggs. Quality and manufacturer ethics important. A lost customer.

Patski
says:
7 February 2016

I don’t like them anymore either, but it’s probably a good thing because I used to eat about 24 each Easter Sunday (in packets of 6 of course). Living outside the UK, I always made sure we got them at Easter: important to pass the tradition down to the kids – remember that rabbit saying sexily ‘how do you eat yours?’ But now we won’t bother. Mondelez execs should note that you can also make money just giving people what they’ve made clear they want, with minimum fuss. This way round you avoid spending millions brainwashing them into buying something they didn’t want. But I suspect that some jumped up exec with a high-up supporter banked his/her career on this ‘exciting new development’ and will now do anything not to lose face …

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

So nice to hear from an eggs-patriot. Good points Patski.

Member
7 February 2016

Absolutely disgusting, charging the same price if not more for less eggs in a box and not the quality either. Has put me off buying them. Bring back the good old real Cadburys chocolate instead of the sickly cheap stuff.

Sophie Gilbert
says:
9 February 2016

I don’t think I’ve come across a convo where everybody’s gone to town quite as much with puns. I bet it has eggceeded all of Pareeta’s eggspectations.

I wonder if rubbish recipes aren’t good for our health if it means we stop buying products that are rubbish for us in the first place. Ha, ha, I know it doesn’t work that way…

Pareeta Nayee
says:
9 February 2016

Hi Sophie, the comments have certainly eggceeded all of my expectations! I’ve been having a chuckle over some of them. I’m definitely appreciating the creativity!

wavechange
says:
9 February 2016

I read that we are going to see Marmite Easter Eggs, so Marmite Creme Eggs would be a logical development. Anyone eggstatic about the idea?

John Ward
says:
9 February 2016

An eggsquisite notion but it doesn’t seem the ideal combination. Perhaps we’ll either loathe it or hate it.

Sam
says:
10 February 2016

The whole Cadbury takeover was a lie, staff got laid off and the recipes have changed and all their chocolates have got smaller. To reduce the Creme egg box from 6 to 5 and still charge the same (or more in some cases) is daylight robbery. I don’t have an issue with Cadbury, just the cowboys that bought them and then didn’t keep their promises, like most big American companies!! Rant over……….

malcolm r
says:
10 February 2016

The good thing about this is you do not have to buy Creme Eggs – they are far from one of life’s essentials – so you can vote with your feet.

wavechange
says:
10 February 2016

I’m eggstatic about that, but I cannot help wondering if the change in chocolate, decrease in size and smaller number of Creme Eggs in a pack is deliberate and intended to raise awareness of Creme Eggs.

I don’t watch commercial TV and try to avoid other advertising, but here I am discussing Creme Eggs. After years of not noticing Creme Eggs in supermarkets etc. I now see the confounded things when I go shopping. I may be developing eggeroraphobia,

malcolm r
says:
10 February 2016

wavechange, I am sorry to hear you cannot get creme eggs out of your mind. I recommend you seek an eggspurt psychiatric eggzamination.

As for adverts on TV, every time I change channels to see what might be worth watching I always seem to find the adverts are on. I will rue the day if, and when, those who seek to destroy the BBC achieve their objectives. We will then be subjected to relentless advertising where ever we choose to view, and no doubt like the USA may well get advertising breaks that are longer than programmes.

I see Which? advertise regularly on “Yesterday” and wonder how much this costs them and how much they retrieve in subscriptions. I have asked, but they won’t tell me; it is commercially sensitive apparently. But I also have not grasped the purpose of the advert – “Good Decision” – for what? And I’ve yet seen an advert that is long enough to see if there is any information about contacting or joining Which? Is there a point to these ads that I have missed?

Nothing to do with creme eggs, and frankly I’ve had a belly full of them. Far more important consumer issues to research, including product reliability and durability. Creme eggs lack both.

wavechange
says:
10 February 2016

Another example of a manufacturer inviting dislike of a product is the makers of Marmite wanting people to declare whether they love or hate the product. I suspect that there is a bit of this with McDonalds and other large fast food chains, where criticism is popular but also helps keep them in the public eye.

I thought it’s people who watch the ads that need to see a psychiatrist. 🙂

malcolm r
says:
10 February 2016

It’s often a choice between Marmite lovers or Bovril lovers. But it doesn’t really matter (mrs r likes Marmite, I like Bovril) as they are both brands owned by Unilever.

Lindad49
says:
19 February 2016

I was a Cadbury chocolate addict from toddlerhood since my aircrew father plied me with his flight rations to keep me quiet when my mother was in hospital having my baby sister! I lived in the US in the early 70s and experienced what their idea of tasty chocolate was – NOT! I lived in Australia for over 3 decades – Cadbury’s made in Oz left a lot to be desired. Like many foods there it seemed to follow the American trend and became sweeter and less chocolatey. For years the Creme eggs were imported from New Zealand – the Kiwis made the best Cadbury chocolate I had come across. I used to stock up when I visited NZ on holiday! Then NZ Cadbury stopped producing chocolate and began importing the Aussie product. I think that was about the time Kraft bought Cadbury worldwide. Lastly Mondolez (who ever heard of them before?) bought them and it all seems to be going downhill since.
It’s just one example of the rot that sets in when huge multi-national companies take over well-established and well-patronised national companies and begin playing with their popular products, usually for the almighty dollar.

Helen Dewdney
says:
9 March 2016

They change the recipe they change the box and sales go down. And they want to spend money on marketing. Why don’t they spend the same amount of money putting it all back how it was. Or is that forgetting yet again that people in senior positions in these big companies don’t have any common sense or logic?

