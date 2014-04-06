Unwrapping a chocolate egg on Easter Day is a time-honoured tradition, as well as a lot of fun. But, gram for gram, how much more are you paying for your egg over an everyday chocolate bar?

Like most people you’ve probably never thought much about the cost of the actual chocolate you’re about to scoff.

And even though you may suspect Easter eggs are a more expensive way of buying chocolate, you might be surprised by how much more you’re paying.

The cost of Easter egg chocolate

We put it to the test. Gram for gram, we compared three £8 Easter eggs from some of the biggest chocolate brands with the cost of similar bars – all bought from the same supermarket. And these were the results:

Cadbury Dairy Milk egg with three bars (331g) – gram for gram 73% more expensive than a regular Dairy Milk bar.

with three bars (331g) – gram for gram than a regular Dairy Milk bar. Galaxy egg with four bars (368g) – gram for gram 45% more expensive than a regular Galaxy bar.

with four bars (368g) – gram for gram than a regular Galaxy bar. Lindt: Lindor egg with mini eggs (215g) – gram for gram 68% more expensive than a regular Lindor bar.

With such large mark-ups, it could be worth thinking twice about shelling out for an egg.

The joy of Easter eggs

Of course, waking up on Easter Morning to a simple bar of chocolate – without all the packaging and moulding – is far less fun than unwrapping an egg. Just try it with a small child and you might find the money you’ve saved is outweighed by the disappointed outcry you’ll receive.

But if you’re a choc-o-holic simply after a cocoa fix, you’ll get more for your cash by opting for a straightforward bar.

And if you’re a whizz in the kitchen – and don’t mind getting your hands dirty – it might even be worth making your own. Egg moulds cost about £4 each, meaning one would pay for itself once you’d made two eggs.

Does the price of Easter eggs put you off – and is it all becoming too commercial? Or do you think chocolate eggs are simply all part of the Easter fun?