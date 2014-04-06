/ Food & Drink, Shopping

Are you shelling out too much for Easter egg chocolate?

Chocolate easter egg
Profile photo of Ellie Simmonds Ellie Simmonds Senior researcher
Unwrapping a chocolate egg on Easter Day is a time-honoured tradition, as well as a lot of fun. But, gram for gram, how much more are you paying for your egg over an everyday chocolate bar?

Like most people you’ve probably never thought much about the cost of the actual chocolate you’re about to scoff.

And even though you may suspect Easter eggs are a more expensive way of buying chocolate, you might be surprised by how much more you’re paying.

The cost of Easter egg chocolate

We put it to the test. Gram for gram, we compared three £8 Easter eggs from some of the biggest chocolate brands with the cost of similar bars – all bought from the same supermarket. And these were the results:

Cost of Easter egg chocolate compared
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk egg with three bars (331g) – gram for gram 73% more expensive than a regular Dairy Milk bar.
  • Galaxy egg with four bars (368g) – gram for gram 45% more expensive than a regular Galaxy bar.
  • Lindt: Lindor egg with mini eggs (215g) – gram for gram 68% more expensive than a regular Lindor bar.

With such large mark-ups, it could be worth thinking twice about shelling out for an egg.

The joy of Easter eggs

Of course, waking up on Easter Morning to a simple bar of chocolate – without all the packaging and moulding – is far less fun than unwrapping an egg. Just try it with a small child and you might find the money you’ve saved is outweighed by the disappointed outcry you’ll receive.

But if you’re a choc-o-holic simply after a cocoa fix, you’ll get more for your cash by opting for a straightforward bar.

And if you’re a whizz in the kitchen – and don’t mind getting your hands dirty – it might even be worth making your own. Egg moulds cost about £4 each, meaning one would pay for itself once you’d made two eggs.

Does the price of Easter eggs put you off – and is it all becoming too commercial? Or do you think chocolate eggs are simply all part of the Easter fun?

Comments
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 April 2014

Perhaps it would be better to compare the price with chocolate bars in multipacks, which would show a bigger markup.

Like having seasonal fruit and veg available throughout the year, Easter eggs on the shelves for weeks or months does detract from them being something special, in my view.

Member
gg says:
6 April 2014

I agree with wavechange that this is not the way I would do the comparison. I would imagine that it is quite rare for people to pay “RRP” for either chocolate bars or Easter eggs, making the comparison less useful.

I would compare multipacks of chocolate bars at their “offer” price and Easter eggs also at their “offer” price (often half price for two full months before Easter), although things do get more complicated because some supermarkets only allow you to access the offer price if you buy multiple packs and because the size of the chocolate bars in the multipacks differs from the individually available sizes.

Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
6 April 2014

Who would buy easter eggs when you can get Creme eggs instead. Hmm creme eggs. I wish they were on sale all year.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
6 April 2014

The time to buy Easter eggs is on or after Easter Monday. Likewise hot cross buns.

What became of simnel cake? Is it still available?

Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 April 2014

It’s a long time since I have seen a simnel cake, but I have just won a home-made one in a charity raffle. 🙂

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
6 April 2014

M&S usually sell them at the appropriate time and they are also easy to make (Mrs R tells me).

Member
paddy's milestone says:
30 April 2014

I made one this year – mm amazing flavours and very easy to make. Tantalising cooked marzipan centre as well.

Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
6 April 2014

I use to love getting Easter eggs. I’m not interested anymore. Like Wavechange I think that something seasonal ceases to be special when it’s on the shelves for weeks on end or all year round. Last year I was so disgusted by the whole 4-month Christmas season of greed and excess I ended up not even looking forward to the day itself. I have good old capitalism to thank for that. Having just turned fifty I suppose I’m lucky it’s taken so long for me to turn so utterly cynical, disillusioned. I pity those who believe Christmas and Easter are important feasts. They must feel even sicker than I do. Unless they are able to rise above it, and if so good on them, and warmest, happy Easter wishes to them.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
6 April 2014

Christmas, Easter and so on are good opportunities for families to get together. Sure, we spend more than we should on unecessary stuff – stocking presents, and here expensive chocolate in egg-form. But that isn’t the point. They are tokens that can delight children more than just a bar of chocolate. You don’t have to spend a fortune, but don’t be too cynical – it’s not always the cost that matters, but the pleasure the gift can bring.
Incidentally, william, Cadbury’s Creme Eggs are available all year round – but like everything else, an occasional fix of excess sugar is enough. I expect they will be taxed out of reach one day when the no-fun police get their way.

Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
6 April 2014

There’s an easy to follow video on here to make your own Easter eggs …

I’m sure kids (of all ages) will probably like to try it.

Member
Sally says:
25 April 2014

I am 57 years old and still love to receive a traditional Easter egg( s). I don’t care that it costs more than a normal bar of chocolate, they always have done! I managed to get 3 for £3 in a top supermarket for my many nieces and nephews. Just enjoy the season of goodwill, daffodils and carpets of bluebells! Bah Humbug!

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
8 May 2014

If we compare Easter eggs to chocolate bars by volume rather than weight I am sure we can make an argument for Easter eggs being better value – particularly as the size and wrapping are to make it special!

Member
Eva says:
2 March 2015

my main issue is with a huge company like Mondelez, changing the Chocolate recipe us Brits have known and loved most of our lives as Cadburys. it is not just creme eggs, it is all Dairy Milk chocolate, even the print on the chocolate Easter egg shell has changed. they have totally ruined the chocolate in order to reduce costs. We are not into bitter, Hersheys style chocolate here, to say I am disappointed is an understatement.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
2 March 2015

As I suspect there are hardly any Cadbury workers left in the country lets organise a boycott of all Cadbury products until such time as we can buy the company back cheaply and again make the chocolate correctly in the UK.

Rebelling over our chocolate heritage seems positively sensible

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
2 March 2015

Eva, it is now a chocolate-flavoured sweet, isn’t it. We buy what I think is decent chocolate from M&S. It may be more expensive but we don’t eat much at a time, and it tastes of chocolate. My favourite is plain, either solo or with orange. The Swiss milk is also nice. Easter eggs are an expensive way to buy chocolate but that isn’t the point, is it? They are fun. Again try M&S (or Lindt or other proper chocolate makers).

