Would you drink your coffee from an avocado or a carrot?

coffee cups
Lauren Deitz
Cafes in Australia are serving coffee from scooped-out avocados and carrots – is this a fad too far?

Hail the weekend – it’s finally here! And as I sit down to my weekly Saturday treat (French-press coffee in my giant bowl-like mug), I’m pondering whether I could ever be persuaded to consume my coffee out of an avocado skin…

Veggie vessels

Yes, you read that right.

At first I thought someone was ‘aving a laugh when I read about ‘avolattes’: a latte served in a hollowed-out avocado.

But then this week I read that a cafe in Sydney has taken experimental drinking vessels one step further – by serving a piccollo-sized coffee in a scooped-out carrot – and I wondered if perhaps I’m missing a trick here.

The cafe behind the ‘carrotcino’ claims its main motivation is to just keep trying to produce something different. But is this different for different’s sake, or is there method in this madness?

Could it be that the avocado or carrot somehow improves the taste of your coffee? Maybe it’s a new way to dodge washing-up (albeit expensive)? Or, given that in the UK alone, seven million coffee cups are thrown away every single day, a more environmentally friendly way to enjoy a takeaway coffee?

Plus, once you’ve successfully swerved avocado hand while making your brunch on Saturday morning, you can then make use of the avocado skin. Or would that lead to more avocado-related cases at A&E with people scolding their hands because the skin has cracked or caved in, spilling the hot coffee?

Cup of choice

Knowing how particular my grandmother is about fine china, I can’t see that hollowed-out fruit and veg will take off as a drinks receptacle.

Personally, I don’t like the taste of coffee served in paper, plastic or, worse, polystyrene cups. For me, it has to be in a solid mug with a good handle, and be big enough for me to clasp my hands around it – a hug in a mug-style vessel.

Recognising that my bigger-than-my-head mug isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (or coffee), when I’m hosting, I’ll get out my more dainty tea cups. No saucers, though – I’ve never seen the point unless you intend to serve the drink with a chocolate or a biscuit. Although my mother tells me that my great-grandmother used to pour her tea into the saucer…

I certainly shan’t be trying an avolatte or carrotcino anytime soon, but will you? Can you think of any other fruit or veg that could be hollowed out to serve coffee in? What’s your go-to drinking vessel for your morning brew?

Comments
Profile photo of PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
10 June 2017

I think the quoted coffee/vegetable combos are simply ways for said cafes to get media exposure. Works doesn’t it.

0
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
12 June 2017

Highly likely, Patrick. However, it appears to have caught on – cafes have reported being asked for an avolatte and apparently a cafe in Turkey has been serving coffee in an avocado for quite a while

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 June 2017

I’m not sure whether to have a long coffee in a cucumber or go straight for the melon.

0
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
10 June 2017

The original story was a hoax, of course, but there was such interest in it that it fired imaginations and odd ways of slurping coffee are being conceived – purely for the publicity, I imagine. However, it does give rise to considering some creative options…

Cappucino: served in a gatsby cap and garnished with flowers.
Americano:served in a hollowed-out figurine of D Trump, Esq.
Espresso: served in an OO gauge model of the Eurostar
Macchiato: served in a bio degradable plastic bag
Short Macchiato: served in the hand
Long Macchiato: served in a banana
Mocha: served in one half of a Chocolate Easter Egg
Latte: served in one half of a coconut.
Ristretto: served in an enamel mug
Flat white: served in a saucer (for Lauren’s G/mother).
Affogato: oh, who cares?

0
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
13 June 2017

Very creative, Ian. The Mocha served in an Easter Egg sounds quite nice!

0
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
13 June 2017

You’d either have to drink it fast or get it iced…

0
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
10 June 2017

And what happens to all the avocado flesh cut out of the fruit to make the ‘cup’. Is that puréed and served as an accompaniment on a blini or something, and with a kiwi fruit topping?

At least with a hollow carrot the vegetable can be consumed after the coffee has been drunk.

Has anyone tried serving coffee in a coconut? I could see how that might appeal. A pineapple is another possibility and would certainly pep up the beverage.

I find tea more agreeable in the morning for restoring my tissues and would hate to have it served in anything other than a china cup or mug.

Lauren – A saucer is essential when serving a drink in a cup or mug mainly to hold the spoon but also to catch any drips that might run down the side of the vessel and spoil the tablecloth. OK, so you don’t have a tablecloth, and you don’t provide a spoon? You’d better re-check your wedding presents list as these are absolutely necessary for civilised living.

Pouring tea into the saucer was done to cool it but it led to excessive slurping and was generally frowned upon from Harrogate to Tunbridge Wells where these matters are still taken seriously and where they have no intention of serving their excelsior blend in a grapefruit.

1
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
10 June 2017

I think the term ‘fruit cup’ has already been used for another purpose, John.

1
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
13 June 2017

Seems like guests aren’t very well catered for in my household… oops!

0
Member
Norman Stone says:
11 June 2017

Does the 1st. of April come to mind ?

1
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 June 2017

I wonder if coffee in a vegetable would count towards my ‘five a day’.

0
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
13 June 2017

Reminds me of ‘Tomacco’ from The Simpsons – plutonium contaminates farming land and a hybrid tomato/tobacco plant starts to grow: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Products_produced_from_The_Simpsons#Tomacco

1
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 June 2017

I suppose we could genetically engineer vegetables to improve their value as drinking vessels, Lauren. No waste if they are eaten and at least biodegradable if they are not. Introducing some sort of handle would be useful and then we can get John to advise us on where to hold our small finger as a matter of etiquette.

1
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 June 2017

Absolutely marvelous Wavechange although the subtlety might be lost here ? I am sure Monsanto will be able to easily oblige you in growing a handle on vegetables it provides seed for ( patent strictly enforced worldwide ) , but when you grow that sixth finger on your hand will it be —OMG ! – or OMG ?

1
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
13 June 2017

I am not sure about six fingers, but I have often thought five would be useful, the fifth possibly joining the palm of the hand opposite the thumb. It should be able to rotate 300 degrees and be fully articulated; it would be about 125 mm long on an average male and, if possible, have an extra eye on the end of it. With these two extra digits we would be able to do and see a lot more with our hands. Evolution is a wonderful thing but I wish it would get a move on.

2
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 June 2017

It’s important to publish ideas that could benefit people, Duncan. That prevents them being patented, so they can be shared for the common good. Some examples of genetic engineering have proved very worthwhile. Producing ‘human insulin’ in yeast has helped many diabetics, yet the development was rightly highly questionable when the process was being developed. We are right to ask difficult questions when we are concerned about how science is used commercially.

John – Don’t expect evolution to help when the design of mobile phones keeps changing.

2
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 June 2017

Have you read up on Monsanto,s patented seeds Wavechange ? , taken US farmers to court even if it blows onto their adjacent fields–and WON, taken the Indian Government to court –but LOST , its legal department is bigger than many countries legal departments enforces its use of its patented seeds ruthlessly on every country it sells its seeds to , dont go by the flashy adverts I have documented case after documented case where many US farmers were driven out of business because they had a few of the crop drifting over from Monsanto crops . I have a large portfolio on them is anybody wants to argue the case . Book after book has been written about them they block the planting of normal seeds in land previously used by their seeds , many African/South American countries very angry at this take-over of our food supply but of course the US/UK/EU love them so my words mean nothing.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 June 2017

I understand the science but I’m very out of date about current concerns. Commercial exploitation is all around us.

0
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
13 June 2017

For “Monsanto” read “Bayer”? https://phys.org/news/2016-09-bayer-monsanto.html
History of Monsanto https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monsanto.

Patents are often controversial because someone aims to recoup, and profit from, all the time, research and money they have invested in developing a successful product ( and to recover all those resources that have gone into unsuccessful products, and to fund future speculative research).

Our public bodies – universities for example – are equally capable of developing patentable products, whether physical or intellectual, and do; these should be put in the public domain where we have funded them. Where a commercial company develops something that is considered to be of such public interest value that to severely restrict its use would be against that interest then a patent should not be granted or, if it were, it should be accompanied by appropriate licensing arrangements to ensure the public interest was supported. Financial reward should be provided otherwise innovation will suffer.

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 June 2017

Malcolm you have presented a technical reply on the merits of Patents I dont have an argument with that , if that is what you picked up from my post then I have worded it wrongly . The truth is that its much,much more than that in Monsanto,s case , its the forced control of agriculture of entire countries by copyrighting a food product , not one that is some kind of recipe but a basic human food product . If you want I will go into all the connivance/control/ forceful use of a basic mainstay product to force out others which are natural by NATURAL design so that a whole country can be held to ransom as far as its food supply is concerned . Its not nice reading ,HMG wont like it , Which wont like it but it is the 24 Karat TRUTH !

1
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 June 2017

Malcolm – Even if you don’t mind third world farmers being exploited, you might question what you have said when you are told that a drug that could prolong your life or ease your suffering cannot be prescribed because the NHS cannot afford to pay for it. There is plenty of innovation going on in our universities and research institutes without financial reward.

Do you believe all the information that Monsanto published concerning the safety of Roundup. I’m not so sure. Maybe we should get back to the trivial subject of drinking coffee out of fruit & veg because it’s something we can all understand.

1
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 June 2017

Absolutely RIGHT ! Wavechange and again I can quote actual actions by Big Pharmacy USA to impose their will on Africa /South America /Australia/New Zealand BUT not India who told them where to go when 10,000 of Indian citizens were dying from the high price of US drugs. what do you think is helping to bring down the NHS ?? US drug prices , and yes I can prove that too. Malcolm dont you realise I have millions of British citizens agreeing with me ? on another website of where I am a member – THREE MILLION support what I said and thats just the one website. I have full details direct from the USA from investigating organisations of whom I am in constant contact supplying real NON-fake news on actual concrete events /statistics /etc . I may s**g off the USA in its foreign policy but I think extremely highly of it in its OPEN government of allowing its citizens to get at the real truth not HMG “official statements “

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 June 2017

I have only known one person who needed a drug that was not available on the NHS, and he obtained it privately.

Anyway, that’s my last off-topic comment on the matter. 🙁

0
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
13 June 2017

Instead of pandering to gimmicks from the upside down continent we should be promoting British values and the correct way to drink a hot beverage. This is to pour a little from your cup into your saucer, waft it gently with a cloth cap to reduce its temperature slightly, and then to sip it by slurping through the lips to get the maximum taste sensation, the accompanying sound conveying your appreciation to your hostess/companions. Perhaps Costa et al could start providing the necessary equipment.

0
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 08:00

Well said, Malcolm. There is an art in pouring tea from a cup into the saucer and it requires practice in order to avoid the tea going all over the place but not in the saucer. To start with the spoon needs to be placed in the cup. The cup should be positioned over the edge of the saucer [or even beyond the edge] and gently tilted. Since a cup does not have a spout, the tea will run down the side of the cup and, if the cup is positioned correctly, the tea will fall into the bowl of the saucer. At this point the cloth cap can be deployed to waft cooler air across the saucer, and it is also acceptable to blow onto the saucer if the tea is too hot. Then, holding the teacup in one hand, the saucer can be lifted by the other hand to the lips so that ritual slurping can commence. Good hand-eye coordination is required at this point to ensure that both the saucer and the teacup remain horizontal while the saucer is drained and the cup held steady; this is why it is best not to overfill the saucer. After a few sips, the cooler tea in the saucer can now be reintroduced to the hot tea in the cup, the saucer put back on the table, the cup placed on the saucer, the spoon used to stir the tea in the cup, and then placed in the saucer. Unless the tea in the cup is still too hot, all further consumption should be from the cup, not the saucer, and biscuit dunking is now permitted. When the cup is empty it is polite to smack the lips no more than twice and say a few words of appreciation in the appropriate dialect. Don’t try this in Betty’s or Harriet’s Tea rooms – at entry level it is best to choose a place with vinyl table covers or even bare Formica – the bus station cafe is a recommended establishment. Don’t forget that your whippet might like to have a small slurp from the saucer as well but paws should be kept off the table at all times. Before rising from the table replace the cloth cap on the back or side of the head according to local traditions.

0
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 08:54

When considering the possibility of using fruit & veg as drinking vessels, perhaps we should consider the options in general use.

Plastic and coated paper cups should be phased out because in environmental terms, they costa lot.

Traditional china teacups with a narrow base are an example of styling taking priority over practicality. They lack stability and good containment of their contents, hence the need for saucers to contain and protect surfaces from spillages. They are also fragile and easily stained by tea.

From an engineering point of view, a mug makes more sense. Mugs are widely available in a range of sizes suitable for use throughout the day. A wide variety of designs are available and on less formal occasions, use of non-matching designs is perfectly acceptable. Sets of mugs, attractively decorated china mugs and even ones with saucers are readily available.

If fruit & veg are to have a role for beverages, some thought needs to go into suitability for safe containment of hot beverages, and how to overcome the poor stability issue. Maybe the saucer industry could be revitalised by a growing demand for earthenware and china saucers adapted to hold avocados and contain spillages.

0
