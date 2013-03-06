/ Food & Drink, Health

Coca-Cola’s new adverts – are you buying them?

Ice cubes floating in a cola drink
Profile photo of Sue Davies Sue Davies Strategic Policy Adviser
Coca-Cola’s new TV ads are about tackling obesity and encouraging us to do more physical activity. How do you feel about taking health advice from a company that sells soft drinks?

Coca-Cola has aired two new television adverts tonight. You may have seen them if you were watching ITV or Channel 4. Instead of the normal marketing angle directly promoting a line of soft drinks, these adverts have a more unusual theme.

One of the adverts is about obesity. Coca-Cola says it wants to work together with their customers to help tackle the problem. A similar ad was shown in the US recently, and received a lot of criticism. So, is this just clever marketing or a genuine attempt to be responsible?

Part of the problem?

As a manufacturer of soft drinks, many of which are high in calories, Coca-Cola is often presented as part of the obesity problem, rather than the solution.

The new ads put the focus on the range of different products besides regular Coke, such as diet drinks and Coke Zero. The ads also talk about the importance of physical activity. Coca-Cola stresses that while many of its products contain calories, soft drinks are not the only source of calories in our diets.

Does Coca-Cola have a taste for change?

We recently looked at the actions Coca-Cola is taking to make it easier to eat healthily in our report ‘A Taste for Change?‘. We looked at the company alongside nine other food manufacturers and 10 retailers.

Coca-Cola has made some changes to its products to try and make them healthier, such as recently reducing the sugar content of some drinks. However, it has no intention of changing the vastly popular regular Coke.

We highlighted the need for Coca-Cola to be responsible in its promotions to children. So far, it has tightened up its policy on marketing to younger children, but not to teenagers.

We also criticised the way that the company links its brand to physical activity, for example, through sponsorship of the Olympic Games. Coca-Cola argue this is being socially responsible, but our research shows many people see it as another form of marketing. We also called on the company to do more to reduce sugar levels in its products.

I think it will take a wider shift in the balance of Coca-Cola advertising and promotions to convince me that it is serious about healthier eating. Are you convinced by the new adverts?

Comments
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
6 March 2013

I see this as just another crafty attempt to persuade us to buy a potentially fattening product that we don’t need. Sports, wildlife, lifestyle – I think it is verging on the dishonest to link such products to these.

Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 March 2013

If Coca-Cola is now promoting the benefits of physical exercise, perhaps they need a new slogan. I suggest on that cannot be accused of being dishonest or even misleading:

Run a mile from Coca-Cola for the sake of your health

Share   
Member
Dan Dyer says:
7 March 2013

Gordon bennett lads, lets not go overboard yeah? I like a bit of coke as much as the next bloke and it’s never done me any harm. Keep everything in moderation and you’re onto a winner I say.

Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 March 2013

I agree about moderation, and that probably worked fine when sugary drinks were sold in small individual bottles and cans. Now we have two litre bottles and multi-packs on supermarket shelves.

Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
7 March 2013

I’ve never had a neat Coke; I always dilute it with a drop or two of Jameson’s.

So “Coca Cola has made some changes to its products to make them healthier …” . I had not realised they were healthy in the first place.

Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
7 March 2013

Read healthier as leas unhealthy, perhaps. 🙂

I’m glad to know that you are not polluting Scotch whisky with fizzy soft drinks.

Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 March 2013

No, Wavechange, I wouldn’t do that; tap water only in a Scotch.

I have sometimes wondered how the fizzy cola stuff they squirt into glasses in a pub compares with The Real Thing and whether the afficonados are satisfied.

Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 March 2013

John – I believe that the post-mix product is just a mixture of concentrate and carbonated water. I see this as positive because it saves wasting resources on bottles and cans, packaging and having to transport large quantities of cola.

Share   
Member
Stephanie says:
8 March 2013

This is like the tobacco industry advising customers to take out health insurance for when they get cancer. Wouldn’t be surprised if this grotesque company owns fitness centres. Sick.

Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
9 March 2013

John Ward,
I presume if it is genuine Coca Cola or Pepsi Cola that the pubs sell, this will be the same concentrate that the cola bottlers use when they produce bottles and cans? The carbonation may be different and possibly affect the flavour.

Share   
Member
Katie F says:
9 March 2013

It’s not so much the advert that’s bothered me rather that I have recently noticed a different taste to the coca cola itself. I drink the regular cola and thought it had a taste similar to that of diet coke so does this mean that they have changed the taste and the adverts are a subtle way of telling us this?

Share   
Member
Karl says:
20 March 2013

I do find it amusing when you see these adverts. I remember when McDonalds started saying how ‘healthy’ they were ha! The sugar in regular and also the sweetners in the others are not good for you but enjoyed in moderation? why not. Also relating to the coke ad it is surely common sense that if you burn more calories than you consume you wont get fat?

Share   
Profile photo of jimbo123
Member
jimbo says:
21 April 2013

drop a one pence piece in a small glass of it and see what it does to it then think about your stomach

Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
21 April 2013

The reason that Coca-Cola removes the tarnish on copper or copper-coated coins is that it contains phosphoric acid, just like the limescale remover used to clean toilets. Coca-Cola won’t damage the stomach which is protected from damage by hydrochloric acid secreted to help digest food.

Coca-Cola is more of a problem for teeth, though the sugar is probably more of a problem than the acid.

Share   
Member
Andrew Crawford says:
23 May 2013

I always thought it was diet coke that did that. hmm……….

Share   
Profile photo of chrisb1
Member
chrisb1 says:
8 November 2013

Coca-Colas new ad’s are merely to prevent a drop in sales and their masquerade as to what is healthy.

For those of you who not aware of this, here’s the ingredients……………..

Either high fructose corn syrup or sucrose derived from cane sugar, caramel color, caffeine, phosphoric acid, coca extract, lime extract, vanilla, caffeine and glycerin. High fructose corn syrup or sucrose are overwhelmingly the major added ingredients: one 600 ml bottle (≈20.29 U.S. fl. oz.) of Coca Cola contains the approximate equivalent of 15 teaspoons of sugar.

HFCS has been linked to numerous health problems including: metabolic syndrome, elevated triglyceride levels, hypertension, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, excess uric acid levels (associated with gout), and elevated levels of advanced glycation end products (AGEs; linked with aging and complications of diabetes).
http://www.lef.org/magazine/mag2008/dec2008_Metabolic-Dangers-of-High-Fructose-Corn-Syrup_01.htm

Diet Coke fares no better where HFCS is replaced with Aspartame, even at low doses……………….
http://www.rense.com/general77/lowdoses.htm

Caramel and cancer………..
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1357787/Coca-cola-Pepsi-ingredient-cancer-risk-Call-ban-colouring-agent.html
http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-504763_162-57391560-10391704/chemical-found-in-cola-causes-cancer-watchdog-warns-what-does-fda-say/

