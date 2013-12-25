Merry Christmas everyone! You’ve opened the presents, tucked into the turkey and you’re now getting ready for dessert. But when it comes to the festive puddings, do you embrace or ditch the traditions?

That sticky combination of dried fruit, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove (and not to mention a generous glug of brandy) really sets my Christmas dinner on fire. To be fair I’m a fan of all Christmas fruit goodies. I adore Christmas cake, mince pies and mulled wine (well, it’s got fruit in it, hasn’t it?).

To celebrate the day, we’ve rounded up some of the tastiest comments on topic. Wavechange sounds as passionate as me for his pud:

‘I love Christmas pudding and always leave room for a decent portion. Home-made Christmas pud rarely disappoints and for me it is the most enjoyable aspect of the meal.’

And Which? Convo regular Malcolm told us:

‘Christmas pud is all part of the ritual – once a year is enough though (it’s too sweet for me, like mince pies), but part of the fun.’

Holding out for Christmas puddings

Carole told us that even in the days of rationing, Christmas puds were not on the cut-back list:

‘I’m with the ‘love it’ brigade, but it has to be home made. We had a pud even in the days of food rationing somehow or another, I was too young to care about the details, but I remember spending what seemed like hours picking over the fruit, didn’t seem to be seedless in the 50s. It was always accompanied by Bird’s custard, except for Dad who insisted on white sauce which was nicknamed billposter’s bucket.’

Paul has some good tips for those wanting to prepare early for Christmas 2014:

‘I buy a good quality pudding when they’re on sale in January and keep it for the next Christmas as they will only improve with age. Just bung it in the back of the cupboard and forget about it until December.’

And Beverley would like to see a comeback for the chocolate Christmas pud:

‘I love Christmas pudding and I love tradition. Several years ago Thornton’s chocolate shop used to sell Christmas puddings with Chocolate, they have not done them since. Could we start a campaign for Thornton’s chocolate to resume making and selling their chocolate Christmas puddings again.’

So are you a Christmas pudding fan? If not, what do you eat as an alternative?