Will you be making a Christmas pudding this year? Or are you heading to the shops to buy one? Or even, are you wondering why anyone likes eating this stodgy and out-dated pud?

The last Sunday before advent is the day that families are supposed to make their Christmas pudding. It’s called ‘stir-up Sunday’, partly due to the prayer that was said on this day and partly because families used to take it in turns to stir the ingredients and make a wish.

But do people care about Christmas pudding any more? A quick snapshot survey in the office revealed quite a few people can’t stand Christmas pudding – giving reasons ranging from it’s too stodgy, takes too long to cook if you don’t have a microwave, doesn’t taste nice and isn’t exactly what they want to eat after a morning spent eating chocolates followed by a full roast.

Christmas pudding tradition

Personally, I love Christmas pudding. For me it’s as much a part of the tradition as leaving out a Best Buy mince pie for Santa and toasting the festive season with a glass of Best Buy Champagne or, if I’m feeling less flush, a Best Buy sparkling wine that costs under £10. I like my slice of pud with double cream -if you’re going to use single, you may as well pour on milk – and I’m not adverse to some brandy butter, either.

However, I have noticed that I’m in the minority. On Christmas Day this year, for instance, I’m staying with family who prefer mince pies for their festive pudding. There’s nothing wrong with that, and the Best Buy mince pies revealed in our latest taste test are certainly very good. But it’s not quite as special as watching someone trying to light the pud and get it to the table before the flames go out.

What pudding do you eat for Christmas?

I wouldn’t dream of bringing along a Christmas pud just for me – not only will that be a bit rude, but no matter how much I like the taste, I think even I’ll go off it if I have to eat a whole one by myself.

I will happily eat some leftovers cold the next day, though. And amongst those in favour of Christmas pud at Which? HQ, uses for leftovers have included making Christmas pudding ice cream using an ice-cream maker, or incorporating bits of Christmas pud into truffles.

So come on, let us know – will you be eating Christmas pudding on the big day, and do you make it or buy it? Or do you think Christmas pud is outdated? Tell us about your festive pudding favourites.