Frances Quinn: make the most of leftover Christmas pudding

Christmas pudding
Profile photo of Frances Quinn Frances Quinn
Frances Quinn, winner of the Great British Bake-Off 2013, helped us pick this year’s best Christmas puddings. But what to do if you and your family can’t eat it all? Here are Frances’ top Christmas pudding recipes.

Christmas pudding and leftovers, I love them both, especially when it comes to Christmas pudding leftovers.

Coming from a large family, with large appetites to match it’s actually quite rare we have any Christmas pudding left. But when we do or even better have thought ahead and bought two, the left over pudding options are endless. Combining them with other festive leftovers, even better.

Christmas Bread and Brandy Butter Pudding

Sliced up and spread with brandy butter, before being smothered in custard makes this traditional English pudding twice as traditional and twice as tasty. Alternating the slices with left over panettone or stollen is another option and serves up a slightly less rich concoction.

Christmas Pudding Trifle

I love to put Christmas pudding and trifle in the same bowl and enjoy together. The mix of flavours, textures and alcohol in both results in a real feeling and taste of Christmas spirit. Whether considered wrong or right, any leftover Christmas pudding can actually be used as the base of a whole new trifle.

Christmas pudding, sour morello cherries or oranges, layered up with lashings of custard and cream makes for a full on festive dessert. Especially if topped off and covered with a flurry of flaked toasted almonds or coconut.

Christmas Pudding Snow Scene and Sundaes

Rather than custard or cream, ice-cream especially if scooped into snowball size balls can make for a winter wonderland looking pud. Served hot the Christmas pudding contrasts brilliantly with the cold ice-cream. Whether festive flavoured or not, sprinkling over desiccated coconut, creates another layer of flavoursome snow and adds texture to the scene and spoonful.

Christmas pudding ice-cream sundaes also make a brilliant dessert, whatever the day of the week. Considering most of us lose track of what day of the week it is over Christmas, Sunday or Sundae both end the week and meal perfectly.

Christmas Pudding Truffles and Tiffin

As with Christmas cake, leftover Christmas pudding can be crumbled up and rolled up into Christmas truffles. Delicious dusted in cocoa or mixed up with melted chocolate or ganache and tossed in chopped nuts, the only thing you’ll be left over with is an extra chocolate hit and crunch.

In fact, if you find yourself with a lot of leftover chocolate, nuts and biscuits, turn them and any Christmas pudding pieces into a festive slab of tiffin. No need to add the dried fruit to the mix, as the pud will have it covered, in alcohol no less. Chocolate covered raisins and pud in one festive refrigerator cake.

Will you try Frances Quinn’s recipes this year or is Christmas pudding not your bag? Do you have any tips or recipes of your own for other Christmas leftovers? 

This is a guest post from Frances Quinn, winner of The Great British Bake-Off 2013.

Comments
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 December 2014

Left-over Christmas pudding? There’s none left after second helpings. 🙂

Member
Clare says:
19 December 2014

My thoughts exactly! Who has left over Christmas pudding? Sheer madness.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 December 2014

Someone at Which? has produced an entertaining video entitled ’12 reasons to love Christmas pudding, even if you hate it’. See the link in the introduction. Well done and Merry Christmas to the anonymous presenter. You forgot to mention that Christmas pudding is low in salt and that home-made Christmas pudding can be very nice. It’s probably best to do a taste test. 🙂

Profile photo of Alex Toplis
Member
Alex Toplis says:
19 December 2014

Glad you liked the video, Wavechange 🙂 As much as I’d like to, I can’t claim being the presenter.

Unlike you and Clare, I’m not the biggest Christmas pudding fan, but it’s inevitable I’ll always have to give in and try some every year! Are you making your own Christmas pudding this year?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 December 2014

Hi Alex – I will be away with family for Christmas and expect copious quantities of home-made Christmas pudding. I have made my own, but not for years.

You might find it worth trying different types of Christmas pudding. I am not really a fan of the very rich versions. I hope you can find a version to suit you.

Profile photo of Angus Farquhar
Member
Angus Farquhar says:
19 December 2014

Thanks Wavechange, I’m the anon voice (and video production manager) but it was a team effort so I’ll pass on your regards to everyone. Glad you liked it.
Angus

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 December 2014

Thanks for coming out of the closet, Angus, and Merry Christmas whether you like Christmas pudding or not. I see that clicking on your name takes us to a collection of videos, including one where Frances Quinn suggests alternative ways of serving Christmas pudding.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 December 2014

I like the brandy sauce but most Christmas puds are a bit too sweet for me – and I have a sweet tooth. But Christmas would not be the same without it – no more than brussels sprouts with chestnuts. Once is enough though.
It’s a pity we don’t have the equivalent of silver threepenny bits – they made it more palatable.

Profile photo of Amy Hupe
Member
Amy Hupe says:
19 December 2014

Thanks for the feedback Wavechange! Our team (editorial) had great fun coming up with our reasons for loving or hating Christmas puds and are looking forward to hearing our members’.

Malcom r – I know what you mean about the sweetness overkill. I like to have mine with brandy cream (which I find slightly less sweet than brandy butter) and sometimes, controversially, a dollop of quite bitter marmalade.

I think I’m going to have a go at the Christmas pudding sundae this year though. I expect I’ll be the size of a house come new year!

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
19 December 2014

I am amazed at what you can do with left over Christmas Pud but for some reason it never tastes quite the same to me after Christmas.

Reminds me of a big old grey and white moggie called Smokey who after every Christmas dinner would appear at the table having eaten his share of turkey in his own dish on the floor and jump onto the first vacant chair and gradually ease his way nearer to the almost empty pudding plates. Thinking it was the cream he was after I offered him a little left over pud one Christmas along with the cream and he absolutely loved it! It became quite a regular thing every Christmas after that to include him on his own chair eagerly awaiting his serving of Christmas pud!

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 December 2014

It sounds fun working in the Editorial Team, Amy. 🙂 I think I would prefer to work on Christmas pudding evaluation, where is should be understood that the usual objective scientific testing is no substitute for subjective taste tests by enthusiasts.

I agree with Malcolm that Christmas pud is on the sweet side, and I don’t really have a sweet tooth. But as with Madeira, it’s nice to make an exception.

I agree with Beryl that Christmas pudding is not the same after Christmas, which is all the more reason to over-indulge at the time.

Profile photo of Charlotte Fitzgerald
Member
Charlotte Fitzgerald says:
22 December 2014

In my first year as a ‘Fitzgerald’ I’ve discovered my in-laws don’t like Christmas pud. They’ve kindly bought me a pud to have all to myself so I’ll certainly be needing to use some of Frances’ leftover tips!

