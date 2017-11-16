/ Food & Drink

The taste of Christmas past and present: what are yours?

Christmas dinner
Daniella Delaney Mendes Family content editor
For me, there are certain foods that have to be there to make Christmas. But as I’ve adopted new traditions, some of my former must-haves have fallen by the wayside. So what will you be putting on the table this year that you wouldn’t have in Christmases past?

My Christmas Day stalwarts include a massive turkey (leftover turkey sandwiches with a generous heap of mayo are a given), pigs in blankets, sausage-meat stuffing, two veg (always carrots and sprouts) and Christmas pudding for dessert.

These elements have been ever present for all my Christmases and will be once again this year for my 47th.

But just as there are must-haves, so there are definite must-nots at my table. I could never, ever entertain swapping turkey for a goose. And I just don’t get people who add a Yorkshire pudding to their Christmas dinner plate.

And my mince pies have to be shortcrust pasty (surely a puff pastry one is just an Eccles cake?) with a traditional filling. Although I am tempted this year by the frangipane-topped mince pies recipe that was first published in the magazine a few years ago and has been a favourite of one of our team ever since.

In with the new

But who’s to say one 25 December in the future won’t see me tucking into a roast goose with Yorkshires on the side? After all, as my life has moved on and new people have come into my life, I’ve added some taste traditions and some have ultimately fallen by the wayside.

Christmas Day evening and into Boxing Day now sees the buffet table crammed with crustaceans – crab, prawns, lobster (the latter, if we’re really lucky) – a welcome new tradition that’s come from marrying a Portuguese man with a fishing captain father.

Then there’s Leitao, a Portuguese suckling pig (bought ready cooked and eaten cold), which provides a real bonding session for the three generations of Mendes men we’ll have round the table this year.

And the boxes of deep-fried festive Portuguese pastries stacked up on the breakfast bar have replaced the traditional toast before opening presents.

Adulthood brought for me an intolerance to nightshade foods, so roast spuds have been swapped with sweet potato mash when it’s just my husband and me. But as we have the in-laws this year, I’ll be trying our special Which? extra-easy roast potatoes that can be mostly made in advance.

And instead of the illicit few sips of Babycham from my youth, I’ll be having a more grown-up glass of champagne to accompany present-opening.

Changing tastes

While testing this year’s Christmas food and drink favourites and with our 60th anniversary celebrations still fresh in our minds, we got to thinking about how much even the most traditional Christmas foods have changed over the years.

Nowadays, mince pies come in all sorts of guises. This year, we set our expert pastry testers an extra taste challenge: non-traditional mince pies you can pick up on the high street. These included the addition of ginger and ginger bread, plus the aforementioned frangipane.

We also compared the ingredients that featured in the Christmas puddings we tested this year to those from a recipe from the 1950s. We found that where eggs and ale were both present in Christmas puddings from the past, eggs don’t tend to feature today and ale has mostly been replaced by brandy or some other liquor.

And who’d have thought, back in the 1980s, when ‘I’d love a Babycham’ was a catchphrase, how prosecco would be the most popular fizz today?

What makes your Christmas food? Are there things you must have? And what traditions have you left behind?

Comments
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 01:02

What is actually being celebrated now ? Santa Claus ? if Jesus is a mythical figure as well as the Old Testament +New Testament which is really a European invention as the Old testament is actually the Torah and not really relevant to Christianity . If it makes people happy so be it as long as they realise they are now celebrating a Disney character who is promoted for commercial profit . You no longer get any relevance on the commercial media to religion so its banned . Why not be more honest and say its a time to spend your money and If you are poor get into massive debt . I see the SNP in Scotland are backing with cash Food Banks due to massive social welfare cut backs , now isn’t that more like the Xmas spirit ? There is no feeling of what Christmas felt like to many people my age its dead and gone so just who or more like how many companies are we celebrating now ? Amazon must be the face of Xmas future and in the East it isn’t a “star in the sky ” its Alibaba that well known Chinese multi $billion company . Xmas -bah humbug !

Member
DerekP says:
Today 06:38

Duncan – calm down dear (and, isn’t this topic supposed to be about favorite Christmas Foods?).

PS – best wishes for a Happy Winter Solstice 😉

Member
Ian says:
Today 08:07

The Christmas Party

I’m dreaming of a Which? Christmas,
Just like the ones we used to know.
When our Lauren’s tipple
Looks just like ripple
And Joe and Adam sing quite low.

I’m thinking that our Mel is drinking,
While Adrian and Ellie dance.
Where Vanessa & Alex are seen,
And atop the tree sits Mr Steen.

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,
With Duncan, Malcolm, John and Me,
And there’s Wavechange and Beryl
(And Vynor’s quite feral),
And Derek, cavorting with some glee.

I’m hoping for a white Christmas,
When Sophie’s Enterprise succeeds,
But the best time of all is right here,
With our friends and Conversations’ Cheer.

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 08:22

WOW! That’s brilliant, Ian. Thanks for sharing

Member
Patrick Steen says:
Today 08:30

I’m not sure how I feel about sitting on top of a Christmas tree 🎄 😂

Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 08:32

Brilliant, Ian. I’m working out if we can somehow perform this for you… wonder how we logistically stick @patrick on top of a Christmas tree 🤔 🎄 🎅🏻

My tipple would probably be Baileys based… a mince pie will always tell me it’s Christmas time! 😊

Member
Ian says:
Today 08:49

I was referring back to your well-known tradition of a Bloody Mary 🍷 🥃 🍸 🍹

Member
Ian says:
Today 08:50

I imagine you’d feel sore but we could always pad it a bit 🙂

☃️ ⛄️

Member
Ian says:
Today 09:03

If you all want to rehearse, here’s the orginal

Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 09:06

Of course! Yes, it’s not Christmas Day in the Deitz household without a Bloody Mary!

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 10:37

We start the day with a G&T and a mince pie in my house!

Member
VynorHill says:
Today 10:41

Up there with the best of them Ian, much enjoyed.

Member
Melanie Train says:
Today 11:00

Fabulous, as ever, Ian! I probably will be drinking on Christmas Day, to be fair. Hopefully, it will be a few glasses of BB prosecco. 😊 As for past/present elements on the Christmas table chez moi, the Brussels are still very much on offer, but now they come drenched in marsala wine, and served with chestnuts and pancetta – a Nigella Lawson recipe, I believe. They actually get eaten when served like this.

Member
alfa says:
Today 11:08

😲😥😢😪😭😭😭😭 I wasn’t invited to the party, 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Member
VynorHill says:
Today 11:17

That’s ‘cos you didn’t bring your harp.

Member
Ian says:
Today 11:31

Member
Ian says:
Today 11:37

Alfa: profuse apologies; you were in the orginal draft but here’s an emended v3 for you:

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,
With Duncan, Malcolm, John and Me,
And there’s Wavechange and Beryl
(And Vynor’s quite feral),
With Alfa, dancing with such glee.

Member
Ian says:
Today 11:38

And can the mods kindly delete the Carneades entry above, which happened when the system forgot I was logged…

Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 11:44

All sorted for you, Ian. We rolled out some updates so there may be a little glitch in our system – I’ll run this past Paul (our developer).

Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:52

I didn’t realise we were expected to be taking notes.

Member
alfa says:
Today 12:07

🙂💃🏻🙃💃🏻🙂💃🏻🙃💃🏻🙂💃🏻🙃💃🏻🙂💃🏻🙃💃🏻😇

Member
wavechange says:
Today 13:23

The emoji alternating with the dancing girls shows up as a rectangle on my browser, Alfa. Switching browser produces boxes with code numbers.

Member
Rach10876 says:
Today 09:03

I think a proper Christmas dinner can’t be without Sprouts, also it’s got to be turkey with pigs in blankets also.

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 10:37

Agreed. For me, pigs in blankets make or break the Christmas dinner. In my house we don’t have turkey because I’m the only one that likes it, so I tend to have an unthinkable amount of turkey in the run-up to the 25th to make up for it.

Member
alfa says:
Today 11:05

Sage & onion stuffing would be the meal-breaker for me.

Funny, Christmas is the only time we think of eating it.

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 12:18

I love stuffing, it’s my favourite part of a roast so I have it on a regular basis.

Member
John Ward says:
Today 12:19

I always assume the sprouts have some purpose other than nutrition and flavour. Many people don’t like them but put up with them with their Christmas dinner for fear of offending the cook. It all depends on how they are cooked – they should be soft and fluffy in my opinion. We eat and enjoy them throughout their season so have no trouble eating them as part of a Christmas meal. Our first formal Christmas Dinner will be on 1 December and then another one on the 4th. I expect we shall be fed up with roast turkey and all the trimmings by the time the Big Day arrives and will have cold roast pork, hot baby potatoes, and an egg salad with chutneys and pickles, and with ice cream and jelly to follow. If the weather is like today we could have it in the garden.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 12:35

Sprout flavour depends on the variety – many no longer have that bitter sulphurous taste of yesteryear. We part steam them, then finish them in a frying pan with a little butter, chestnut pieces and chopped bacon. Leave them slightly crunchy.

Member
Ian says:
Today 13:05

I think if your sprouts are soft and fluffy, John, they may have gone off…

Member
wavechange says:
Today 13:19

I like vegetables with texture, including sprouts. Old people often refer to them as ‘not properly cooked’.

Member
John Ward says:
Today 13:28

Yes but sprouts al dente are not enjoyable.

The condition of the molars comes into this as well of course.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 13:37

Each to their own, John. My mother never cooked vegetables into submission and I don’t, unless the phone rings at an inopportune time. I don’t have a very good sense of taste these days and texture of food has become increasingly important to me.

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 13:56

Sprouts are big no from me. Although I agree, vegetables should be a little ‘crunchy’ on the inside.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 12:19

Bread sauce – turkey is just not the same without it. But – a rare roast beef joint with Yorkshire and proper gravy for Boxing Day is better than the big-bird ritual (in my opinion 🙂 ).

We’ve decided, for the first time, to only give presents to the younger family members this year, partly because unless you spend a fortune (and we can’t) most presents become just accumulated possessions, if you get my drift. However, I’ll miss the excitement of unwrapping a parcel to find something i don’t really need (bah humbug).

But, we will have Christmas stockings! These usually contain lots of small things, from shoelaces, sweets, small kitchen gadgets (replacing the toothed-ring orange peeler that often gets thrown out with the peel) to balloon helicopters and other childish devices. Lots of fun – which is part of what Christmas should be.

Lets not forget to invite Patrick T to the festivities Ian! And socketman and Ken would be nice. There is a thought to form a Members committee that meets with Council twice a year – hotel and travel expenses paid. Perhaps one of those could end in a sing song in Marylebone?

Member
Ian says:
Today 13:07

I was limited to the number of folk I could effectively insert without ruining the song, Malcolm. Oddly, Alfa was in at the outset, but somehow disappeared in the process.

Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 14:00

I’ve mentioned before that I’m not very good at remembering specific moments from when I was younger, but I do distinctly remember the time I had bread sauce for the first (and last) time. It left such an impression on me that I’ve not tried it again since. It’s worth noting I was only 8 at the time.

