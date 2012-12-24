Anyone cooking Christmas dinner will know the importance of timing, measuring and – the best bit – tasting. But are you a savvy chef when it comes to storing leftover sprouts and reheating the turkey?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) took to Twitter last week to ensure you have a problem-free Christmas dinner. From fridge temperatures to dodging the dodgy tummies, I’ve wrapped up a selection box of their best tips.

Let’s start with the pièce de résistance – the bird. What did the FSA have to say about cooking and storing a turkey? Well, some people overestimate how much storage space they have:

‘Make sure you’ve room in your freezer to store your turkey.’

And when it comes to defrosting, the FSA warms: ‘Big birds can take up to 48 hours to thaw.’

.@loro7907 yes you can. get it in the freezer within 2 hours. use it within 3 months. make sure you fully reheat it ow.ly/ghx5h — FoodStandardsAgency (@foodgov) December 21, 2012

Keep a cool head (and a cold fridge)

So, should you chance that jar of cranberry sauce that’s been in the fridge since last year? Probably not:

‘You should always check the jar for how long it will last after opening – even if fridged!’

And what’s the best temperature for storing leftovers safely? The FSA says it’s 0-5°C degrees – a healthy fridge temperature.

If you want to have turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day, you need to take care of the leftovers quickly:

@crowbit Turkey leftovers can be kept in the fridge for up to 2 days. Once cooked, cool it quick – within 1-2 hours. #TurkeyTalk — FoodStandardsAgency (@foodgov) December 19, 2012

Saving the sprouts

No-one wants to waste the mountain of vegetables that they’ve peeled, chopped and diced. The food experts say that anything cooked should be cooled quickly and refrigerated.

‘Get brussels in the fridge within two hours, and you can eat them for 48 hours afterwards. Make sure they are fully reheated.’

For those of you cooking a veggie feast, be careful if the nut roast has rice in it:

‘You need to get it in the fridge within an hour. Then it’s fine for another 24. Make sure you reheat it until it’s piping hot.’

Dodge a dodgy tummy

Many forget that the food experts advise against washing raw turkey – which in essence results in splashing germs around your kitchen. However, be sure to wash your veg and hands throughout your food prep.

If you’ve been unwell in the lead up to Christmas, when is it safe to cook?

.@kittyloumcgoo if you are going to be cooking for people you need to have been free of symptoms for at least 2 days — FoodStandardsAgency (@foodgov) December 21, 2012

I hope that these tips will help you have a safe and tasty Christmas feast. And hands off the sausage rolls, they’re mine.