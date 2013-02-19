Affordable treats are just the thing to cheer you up when times are tight. But are you loyal to your favourite big brands even though they cost a little more? Or have you found you can save on your indulgences too?

We were inspired to conduct a biscuit taste test after just under a thousand members told us that the chocolate digestive was first out the biscuit tin. Now a packet of milk chocolate biscuits certainly isn’t going to break the bank, even if I’m watching my pennies, but our tests found there were some considerable differences in price for our favourite tea time taste.

Top of the charts was McVitie’s chocolate digestive – scoring the highest in our recent taste test. No surprises there, but what did surprise me was that some own label milk chocolate digestives scored almost as highly for a fraction of the price.

Breaking the brand habit

I’m used to the idea of swapping to a premium range ready meal instead of a take away or a meal out, and using cheaper own-label staples in cooking. Economising even further on an inexpensive treat just hadn’t occurred to me.

But when I worked out I could buy three packets of Lidl’s 59p biscuits for just 2p more than one packet of McVitie’s, I could see it making sense.

The way the cookie crumbles

Out of habit I tend to go for a well-known brand when it comes to the trusted biscuit, as I can buy brands in most supermarkets. I can’t see myself making a special trip to a different store for an own label, low-cost treat, but I’ll certainly think about giving the own-label digestives in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s serious thought. They’re both more than 50p cheaper than McVitie’s, and scored highly too.

So what biscuits are in your biscuit tin? Do you loyally stick with big name brands even it they cost a bit more? Or are you switching to cheaper versions?

Which type of biscuits do you buy most often? Own-label biscuits - they're just as tasty (43%, 99 Votes) Branded biscuits - they're worth the extra (31%, 72 Votes) I don't buy biscuits (25%, 58 Votes) Total Voters: 231