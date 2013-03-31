Choosy about children’s Easter eggs

There are dozens of children’s Easter eggs to choose from, but not many of them fit my criteria for a really good egg. What’s the nicest chocolate egg for kids and how much did you spend?

My five-year-old nephew can be a cheeky monkey at times, but he’s cute enough to get away with just about anything. I wanted to treat him to a special Easter egg.

I had other eggs to buy, so I didn’t want to blow my budget on one person. But I didn’t realise how difficult it would be to find a chocolate egg with the right combination of tastiness, quality and fun.

Since the sad demise of Woolworths, stores like Tesco and Sainsbury’s seem to have cornered the market on Easter eggs. I headed out to my local supermarkets, hoping to find the ideal egg at the right price.

Cheap and cheerful

If I wasn’t fussy about my Easter treats, I would have been spoiled for choice. Instead, I spent a long time peering at the ingredients lists of all the brightly coloured, cartoon character-festooned eggs for children. Most of the eggs had very low cocoa solids content, or were bulked up with vegetable fats. Not what I was looking for.

I don’t think my criteria were too high, but I was disappointed to find that lots of the children’s eggs contained only about 20% cocoa solids. Vegetable fat seems to be used to top up the cocoa butter content. To me, low cocoa contents are a sign of mediocre chocolate and my nephew deserves better than that.

Too much to ask?

I found some eggs that had more chocolatey ingredients, but they were generally quite big and grown up, not to mention much more expensive. So what’s with the lack of quality eggs for kids? Well, I suspect it comes down to the cost of raw materials. As lovely as cocoa solids and cocoa butter are, their prices are going up and up. A good quality Easter egg for children is probably going to set me back at least £5. That seems like a lot of money for about 100g of chocolate.

Easter eggs may be a once-a-year treat, but that doesn’t mean we should lower our standards. Why can’t all chocolate eggs for children be good quality? I wouldn’t buy an egg with cocoa butter substitutions for myself, so there’s no reason for me to buy one for anyone else. Am I just an Easter egg snob?