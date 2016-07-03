/ Food & Drink, Health

Clamp down on Campylobacter

Raw chicken legs
Pete Moorey Head of Campaigns
National Food Safety Week is a chance to highlight the dangers present in the food we buy. Which? is calling on supermarkets to be more transparent about their testing and food safety controls.

Campylobacter isn’t an easy word to say, but the dangers of contaminated chicken are very easy to understand. Hundreds of thousands of us fall victim to food poisoning every year, often because of Campylobacter in our chicken.

Half of chickens contaminated

You may recall that we previously campaigned to Make Chicken Safe, calling on supermarkets to up their standards to bring down potentially lethal levels of Campylobacter. And we saw some positive improvements with some retailers significantly reduce levels of Campylobacter.

While we decided to close this campaign at the end of last year, we continue to push for further improvements. Well what better time than in National Food Saftey Week to send a letter to the UK’s supermarkets, calling for improvements to transparency to help shoppers make more informed choices:

The start of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) National Food Safety Week is a timely opportunity to highlight that Campylobacter continues to be the main cause of food poisoning in the UK and needs to be tackled. The FSA estimates there are around a quarter of a million cases each year.

While you and other supermarkets have demonstrated that it is possible to put measures in place across the production chain to reduce Campylobacter in chickens, levels remain unacceptably high. Around half of chickens are still contaminated and people continue to fall ill as a result.

We have now reached a vital cross-road in the ongoing fight against this potentially deadly bug. We believe it is time for much greater transparency from retailers about your own testing and the extent to which the controls put in place are proving effective.

The FSA’s target and its retail survey have been fundamental to keeping the focus on reducing levels of contamination. But this survey costs the FSA three quarters of a million pounds a year. While the Agency pauses to review its approach and methodology, we’re calling on retailers to shoulder greater responsibility and pro-actively publish information about your own test results.

If done in line with FSA protocols, this would provide consumers with a fair way of assessing your progress compared to other retailers. It would also show your level of commitment to your customers by reducing the chances that they could be affected by this bug.

Which? is a firm believer in the testing and future monitoring of Campylobacter in chickens and we have been very vocal in our support for reducing levels to give consumers reassurance that the chicken they buy is safe to eat.

I look forward to meeting with you and discussing this in more detail.

Yours sincerely

Alex Neill

Director of Policy, Campaigns and Communications

Supermarkets need to do more

The FSA is doing what it can, but supermarkets must also step up to the plate, they too have a huge role to play in controlling contamination and informing their customers about potential risks.

Do you have concerns about the contamination levels found in supermarket chickens? Would more transparency about food testing change the way you shop?

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 July 2016

If battery hens and “barn hens” are kept in inhumane conditions that are not natural to birds which , from what I have watched over many years -ie- they like to move around an area pecking at fallen leaves stones etc ,instead of up to their legs in their own sh*t , then what do you expect ? I remember the days of going to a farm picking a chicken that was roaming round the farm and field and the farmer killing it . No problem with upset stomach or food poisoning . Okay bigger demand ,bigger production but how about a bit of humanity , its still a living creature . This isnt going to go away and until either more natural methods of living for the birds is introduced or industrial poultry production is done in more hygiene conditions for the birds then this will be never-ending. Birds dont normally eat their own sh*t .

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
3 July 2016

Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK and is considered to be responsible for around 280,000 cases each year, and to be the cause of 100 fatalities. For most people, a campylobacter infection is unpleasant but a small percentage develop Guillain–Barré syndrome which can take months to recover from. A friend of mine has not regained the use of her hands many months after a campylobacter infection, and still requires support to walk any distance – all thanks to a meal containing chicken.

The well known danger is undercooked chicken, which is relatively easy to avoid. There is also the risk of contamination of both cooked food and food eaten raw (such as salads) with juices from uncooked chicken. That means that even if you avoid chicken in a restaurant etc, there is a risk that your meal could make you sick.

I was disappointed when Which? ended their ‘Make Chicken Safe’ campaign, so I am surprised and delighted to see this new Convo and Alex Neill’s letter.

The Food Standards Agency was doing a good job in arranging independent quarterly testing of ‘fresh’ chicken sold by the major supermarkets, although it was not comprehensive and completely ignored chicken used by fast food outlets, which are major users, chicken products such as diced chicken, frozen chicken and other poultry known to present a risk to public health. The biggest setback is that the FSA has decided to let the supermarkets commission their own testing of chicken for campylobacter. The FSA does not let catering establishments organise inspection of their food hygiene, so I do not understand why they trust supermarkets to carry out tests for campylobacter.

I have no doubt that I could deal with a supermarket chicken safely, since I’m a (retired) microbiologist, but I don’t buy chicken because I don’t want to support an industry that has allowed the campylobacter problem to grow over the years and put in little effort to deal with the problem until forced to do so. The EU has resisted treatment of chicken with chlorine bleach or peroxyacetic acid, but if the UK is to leave the EU following the referendum I expect that the industry will want to move to chemical treatment to help control campylobacter, as is done in the US.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
3 July 2016

Duncan has rightly mentioned one of the problems of intensive farming. Poor standards in the processing of carcasses means that contamination is spread from contaminated birds to others.

Another issue is the widespread use of proton pump inhibitors such as lansoprazole and other drugs that suppress production of gastric acid. This acid is one of our defences against food poisoning, so anyone under treatment is at greater risk.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 July 2016

You hit the “nail on the head ” wavechange with proton pump inhibitors as when I was much younger I had a major stomach operation that is no longer performed in this country except under emergencies . I have been on acid reducers for may decades , but they were useless up until those PPI,s came out and I was put on them and one of the downsides was that it left you more liable to infection another long term problem was that they could cause stomach cancer . While that was “raging ” in medical circles I had to attend hospital to make sure I hadnt contracted it. While stomach acid can cause problems like heart burn or if you suffer from Zollinger Ellison syndrome , for which I was tested twice in my life it is better to have stomach acid than to have very little.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
3 July 2016

Proton pump inhibitors are very effective and have been handed out like sweeties. Anyone on long-term treatment should be taking the minimum possible dose and this should be monitored to minimise the cancer risk you mention, Duncan. According to friends in the medical profession, this isn’t happening. I wonder how many GPs appreciate the increased risk of food poisoning when they prescribe acid-suppressing drugs.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
3 July 2016

One major contributor to food poisoning in general, however, is believed to be the restriction we impose – often culturally – on which animals we eat. Apart from sheep, cows, pigs and hens there’s not much else, other than sea foods, and even there we’re often too picky. Because of this our bowel flora and fauna have become far more limited than they were centuries ago and correspondingly our immune systems less capable.

The other issue is that we’re often too protective of our children, stopping them eating dirt and insects, for instance, when there’s a great deal of evidence that suggests that’s a very healthy process.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
3 July 2016

It is very difficult to establish why humans have become more susceptible to infection and allergies. Widespread use of antibiotics is likely to have had a major effect on bowel flora and there is no doubt that this has contributed to antibiotic resistance.

I should have acknowledged that campylobacter is an organism that is present in the environment and that chicken is not the only cause of human infections, but there is little doubt that poultry presents the greatest risk. The supermarkets have told us of the various ‘interventions’ that they are using to cut down campylobacter contamination of their chicken, but these have been introduced since the industry was shamed by the publication of campylobacter figures by the FSA.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 July 2016

wavechange -I dont find it at all difficult to work out why people are now more susceptible to infection and allergies and I am sure I said it before to a “hail ” of abuse – from “Angry ” of Croydon etc as I blamed the parents for “protectionism ” like MY ! little Jean/Johnny is not allowed out the house to play in the dirt and words to that effect . Apart from DNA where do you think children develop a resistance to infection ?? by getting childhood illnesses .We are organic human beings a small step up from animals but you dont see all those animals in jungles dying from disease ,why because they have built up a resistance to it –Naturally ,not synthetic injections . As a child I caught every known childhood disease because I got up to my knees in mud /water of streams / eating wild berries / etc etc and while organically I was unhealthy every time I cut myself I healed very quickly , no abscesses etc .

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 July 2016

I welcome this new Conversation and applaud the letter to the supermarkets. My feeling is that if their response, collectively or individually, is unsatisfactory Which? must be prepared to advise the British public to stop buying ‘fresh’ chicken and explain why.

While building up healthy immunity from infection during childhood is a good thing it also has the potential to lead to illness so I don’t endorse the ‘play in the dirt’ approach unconditionally. The strategic way to prevent infection is to improve poultry husbandry and processing so far as possible to eliminate contamination and cross-contamination at every stage of the chain from egg production to putting the meat on the plate. The supermarkets are at the heart of the food chain and can influence behaviour at both ends so their response to Which?’s letter will be critical.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

I would be very proud of Which? if it did advise people to avoid buying chicken, but doubt that this will happen.

To the best of my knowledge, none of the supermarkets made much of an attempt to address the growing problem of campylobacter food poisoning until there was talk about testing fresh chicken sold by retailers. I agree that improvements at each stage could achieve a great deal. Thankfully, most of the retailers use the same processing companies, so improvements will be shared.

It is not necessary to completely eliminate campylobacter to greatly reduce the risk of food poisoning. Our bodies are designed to cope with low level contamination by bacteria and the problem is when our defence systems are overwhelmed by large numbers of bacteria. Fortunately the focus has moved from the percentage of contaminated birds to the percentage of those that are highly contaminated, which is a more useful indicator of risk to health.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
3 July 2016

It seems a pity to have such a one-sided intro without reference to information given by the FSA, including in a previous conversation conversation.which.co.uk/food-drink/fsa-campylobacter-chicken-supermarket-q-and-a/

They describe the success that has been achieved, the difficulty of the problem of dealing with a widespread natural organism, and the way they are working with retailers and producers to tackle the problem. Essentially it seems the FSA has been overseeing a number of different types of experimental interventions at processors, necessarily over a longish programme, to help determine which are likely to be most effective to introduce across the board into production. We should give them all credit for this. However, if Which? have other proposals that would help, I expect the FSA would welcome them.

I asked the FSA some time ago why they did not incorporate retailers independent test results along with their own as that would greatly increase the sample size. They replied they are now going to do that by setting a testing protocol for all labs to follow to ensure results are obtained on the same basis. The retailers results will be published by the FSA once the latest test regime produces data and as in the past this appears to be very transparent. What which? has asked for in their letter is what the FSA have already said they would be doing back in March. The FSA will publish the retailers results so there seems no point in Which? asking individual retailers for this information, particularly as the tests need to follow the identical protocols being set down by the FSA.

It is a shame to decry the efforts of those trying to deal with campylobacter, and making real progress as the FSA describes – their website is a good source of information. Some automatically condemn any efforts made by industry and retailers seemingly on principle, which is both unfair and hardly advances the argument. But if they again know of better ways to tackle the problem then contact the FSA; I have found them to be very receptive.

If worried then don’t buy chicken, but you can avoid a problem by cooking chicken correctly to destroy any campylobacter.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 July 2016

malcolm -waverchanges point about proton pump inhibitors is very striking and if you read my post you will see I was on them since they first came out , but stopped taking them for vision blurring etc . The point I am trying to make is the reason for feeding them to the chickens in the first place , what happens to any life form when it is confined in a non-natural environment ? Thats right those PPI are given for ONE reason only STRESS in the human body for instance stress causes a large increase in acid production especially among blood group O individuals especially stomach ulcers leading to stomach perforation , I personally have watched several people die from burst ulcers leading quickly to blood poisoning, so its a catch 22 situation .

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

“If worried then don’t buy chicken, but you can avoid a problem by cooking chicken correctly to destroy any campylobacter.”

As I have explained repeatedly, there is still the danger of cross contamination of cooked food and salads etc. with raw chicken juice laden with bacteria. A home cook may take appropriate measures but there is no guarantee that a restaurant will, and many cases of food poisoning are associated with eating out.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

I could have gone on to say that if you are concerned about restaurant or takeaway hygiene then avoid chicken, but assumed that was taken for granted. Kitchen hygiene is important, not just for chicken but for other meats. I also understand frozen chicken is pretty well free from campylobacter. The FSA website has a lot of information including advice on how to handle chicken.

Campylobacter is present in many countries who are also grappling with the problem. If an acceptable magic solution was that easy then I presume it would be taken up by all producers. There is not – to my knowledge, but someone may know otherwise .

The inference in some of this Convo is that somehow the UK producers and retailers are resisting or avoiding remedies and writing a letter to them will put all that right. We need solutions, so if anyone has ideas as to how to deal with it better than the FSA can it would be useful to publish them. Universities have been contracted to carry out research projects; as far as I am aware they have not come up with remedies yet either.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

Even if you avoid chicken when eating out you are still at risk because meat juices can contaminate cooked food and food such as salads that do not require cooking. Food hygiene inspections frequently identify risk of cross contamination in commercial premises. I have explained this before.

Since the first FSA survey of retailers there has been some reduction in campylobacter contamination, offering evidence that progress can be made. The pressure needs to be kept up and the decision to let the companies handle their own testing is a considerable setback in my view. The poor handling of addressing the problem of tumble dryer fires and the VW Group emissions problems clearly demonstrate the need for external intervention rather than leaving companies to sort out problems of their own creation.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
4 July 2016

I agree with you absolutely malcolm_r. It is a shame that the FSA side had to provided by a subscriber.

As is traditional in these campylobactor Conversations I would point out that the ratio of meals with chicken eaten is yet again not covered other than the incidence in big figures “hundreds of thousands”.
– It is by far the commonest eaten meat in the UK and if you eat it as much as I do over 100 times a year and say 50 million eat at that rate that is 5,000,000,000. [Say one incidence in 1700 meals?]
– there are many potential dangers in life BUT we cannot EVER guarantee complete safety
– the more rigorous the guarding against any potential problem you pay increasingly higher costs
– the incidence of campylobactor in household pets would seem a worthwhile survey to establish if in fact overly close contact by some owners is actually a common cause or not.
– the number of repeat sufferers would be interesting to see if there was a learning case

As you can understand statistics are a powerful tool to draw out potentially interesting facts. Given the weekly medical statistics [NOIDS] perhaps Which? could sponsor a researcher .

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

From the FSA:
“the FSA is encouraged by the recent significant improvements in Campylobacter levels”

“With the amount of work and commitment being done by industry and government to reduce the levels of campylobacter in chickens, and the recent encouraging sampling results, we would expect the target to be met in the near future. Particularly the retail survey results, demonstrate already the real progress being made by the industry”

“There is a growing list of interventions that have been developed and then implemented at scale, in different combinations, by different supply chains from farm to retail. These are having a demonstrable impact on the levels of contamination we are finding in the retail survey.”

“Additionally, in the longer-term, we will be asking industry to conduct their own testing and to publish their results to an agreed set of standards prescribed and maintained by us.” The FSA are seemingly a very competent organisation and I am sure will deal with this properly. The very large increase in the amount of data that results can only speed up the knowledge required to improve the production of safer chicken.

So progress is apparently more significant than a mere “some”. Let’s not continually downplay what is being done simply to make more of this problem. Generating the “scare stories” that have been produced in the past does not help the situation. Putting forward constructive proposals and doing some hard work to improve matters will.

Tumble driers and VW have no relevance to chickens.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
4 July 2016

The FSA, unusually, are very open about there meetings which are open to the public. The Agenda for the July meeting is available.
food.gov.uk/about-us/our-board/meetings/2016/010116/board-meeting-agenda-13-july-2016

It is very interesting to see what they are going to be checking for this coming year …. including plastic rice!
food.gov.uk/sites/default/files/food-sampling-guidance-2016-17.pdf

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

For the benefit of those new to this discussion, have a look at the video posted on this page: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/nov/27/dirty-chicken-scandal-campylobacter-eight-out-10-uk-birds-supermarkets-asda Hopefully this is highly untypical but it gives an insight into what could happen on a bad day. In intensive chicken processing, even uncontaminated carcasses can become contaminated with faeces from the bowels of contaminated birds.

The fact that some reduction in campylobacter contamination has been achieved since the introduction of testing does show that there is scope for more effort. A friend of mine nearly died as a result of asphyxiation caused by paralysis and after nearly a year is still suffering the consequences of a campylobacter infection. If economics is the only consideration, then it must have cost a considerable amount of money to keep her in hospital for months.

I obviously cannot say what can be achieved by good management throughout the industry can achieve. The solution may be vaccination of chicken so that they do not become carriers of campylobacter, and rapid methods of testing individual birds before they are sent to the abattoir. I wonder if the poultry industry is funding either of these approaches.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

To avoid sensationalising this topic I suggest people also read the reports on the FSA website about the real progress that is being made (summarised by them as :
“the FSA is encouraged by the recent significant improvements in Campylobacter levels””.

You can see what interventions are proposed, what research is being done, and rather than react to scare stories, judge from this how best to view the problem and come to your own conclusions.

food.gov.uk/news-updates/news/2016/15076/update-on-fsa-campylobacter-retail-survey

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

duncan, maybe this comment was meant for someone else? I have not been involved in a discussion on proton pump inhibitors. 🙂

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
4 July 2016

inews.co.uk/opinion/columnists/director-alex-neill-fighting-rights/
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_(newspaper)

I am not quite clear as to the rights and wrongs of Which? employed staff providing advice to readers of a particular newspaper. I am not sure if it weakens or strengthens the aim of a product testing charity.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

If it is used to convert people into Which? members, contributing to support testing and investigations, then I see no problem. I’d never looked at i News until now – have many others? It seems you subscribe £4.99 a month to access it. Just how much are Which? departing from a Members organisation and charity, supported mostly by their annual subscriptions?

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 July 2016

malcolm ,even in my short time here I knew that was coming ,its called globalisation . The only way to expand is to obtain various paths that increase advertising aspect of Which worldwide and its doing it . Remember I said Which is getting commented on in the US and elsewhere and is high in web ratings internationally in various aspects of it ? It is the only way forward for a Western progressive company and Which is becoming global , when that happens many parties (BB) start taking an interest to make use of its good name , that is only natural in capitalism , many companies do the same and become bigger and bigger Which really is a “brand name ” that to many is something to be connected to . Whether everybody finds it morally acceptable is another thing but its progress in this society.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

As Duncan says, Which? is a brand name, and a well known and respected one. We do not know how widely Alex Neill’s letter was publicised but is not the basis of a press release. Perhaps it should have been.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

duncan, as I said I hope it increases Which? membership. I just hope Which? continues to focus on its original – as I understand it – role of independent expert investigations, helping consumers make better choices, fighting their corner and both protecting and supporting their rights – “their” being all of us, as we are all consumers.

I just wonder whether a members’ organisation – 1 million of us provide £100 million a year to fund it – can also be a “universal” consumer watchdog, or whether this should be a separate organisation – a charity perhaps – supported by donations, a tax payer funded watchdog or whatever. I would not like Which? to be diverted from its key role by taking on too much that it can’t handle effectively. That key role is of great value to those who pay for it.

We have a European umbrella – BEUC – that covers all consumer groups and maybe we should look to them to them for more powerful campaigning.

I have another concern, that Which? combines a charity and a business where the lines may become blurred, and with criticisms of the extraordinarily high remunerations involved. There is perhaps a possible danger of commercialism influencing policy.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
4 July 2016

You also say going global is the way forward for a “western progressive company”.
One might also view it in the light of a subscriber based testing organisation losing touch with its paying membership and moving to become a media animal with an angle on consumer matters.

Duncan – You refer to Which? being much quoted in the US which I find surprising, very surprising.

Given the existence of Consumer Reports in the US which is a much more thorough testing body [Xhose excepted and no doubt some others] , like
consumerreports.org/cro/health/prescription-drugs/best-buy-drugs/index.htm
the weekly Consumerist magazine,
consumerist.com/
consumerhealthchoices.org/
consumersunion.org/
consumeraffairs.com/
safepatientproject.org/

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
4 July 2016

What I meant diesel is that America being a large country and a global BB has a population that is a bit insular in respect that they focus on American issues . Americans have always had “local folks ” point of view and look on anybody not American as foreigners which are not usually held in high regard . So it was surprising to me to visit US websites and see Which cropping up more and more in posters comments over a period of years where under normal circumstances most things outside the US are ignored (well apart from the radical US websites I visit ) . Allied to that every time I come across positions of websites in world terms Which seems to keep going up the rankings . Then when I visit US BB websites I find more and more have a comment on Which –which is positive and feel it is doing good and “going the right way ” which knowing US BB , if Which had shares on the stock-market then they would be a good buy . I cannot find any US company commenting negatively on Which only they would like to be part of it and that in US terms is high praise indeed . Personally I think Which is “sitting on a gold mine ” as it stands at this juncture. Whether the members agree is another story I am only commenting on the business aspect.

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
4 July 2016

Hello, there’s some interesting feedback on our approach to media here which I’ll share with the team. As you know Which? operates to make consumers as powerful as the companies they deal with in their day to day lives, that includes offering free, independent and impartial advice to the public – through our own advice services, as well as the media.

Now moving back on to the topic of Campylobacter, did anyone think twice about having a roast chicken yesterday?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

Hello Lauren. We eat chicken at least once a week and have done for as long as I can remember. We’ve always handled and cooked it properly with, as far as I know, no ill effects. As it happens yesterday we had steak pie. But I would have had no second thoughts, other than buying from a reputable outlet – M&S is our local and hence regular food shop.

We don’t want to scare people into avoiding chicken do we? Just inform them of the way to handle and cook it safely which should be found on the packaging. The same as not letting raw meat juices of other types get onto other fresh or cooked foods.

I wonder whether our schools educate kids in the basics?

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
4 July 2016

Hello Malcolm, a steak pie is always a good choice! I did in fact have chicken yesterday, so certainly I wasn’t put off. I am, however, more aware of potential contamination and am much more cautious when it comes to handling the packaged meat in supermarkets and preparing raw food at home. I definitely was taught about safe food preparation in school, but don’t ever recall being warned about contamination packaging

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

As Dieseltaylor has pointed out, the Food Standards Agency has a considerable amount of information on their websites. Watching a video of one of their meetings I learned of the intention to pass on the responsibility of campylobacter testing to retailers well before this was mentioned on W?C.

The FSA invites input on various topics. I recall that they asked for comment on the use of D-ribose in foods back in January, but only allowed a week for this.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

The FSA are not “passing on the responsibility of campylobacter testing to retailers” as far as I am aware. They are going to add the existing retailers’ testing results to their own, but under a common protocol so all the results are obtained in identical ways. I asked them about the possibility of doing this last year and they indicated then they were considering how best to do it.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 July 2016

The VW emissions problem and other examples of cheating demonstrates the need for independence from the companies. As I have said many times, products tested for Which? are purchased from retailers, just as you or I would do. Involving the manufacturers or retailers could allow selection of individual products for testing. Their independent testing has rightly been pushed as a major benefit of Which? testing.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
4 July 2016

We hear reports of some Government bodies, the NHS, academic institutions, care homes, local authorities, industry, banks, shops, online retailers, estate agents, solicitors,………………in fact some people and organisations in every walk of life not behaving with the appropriate proprietary. To infer from that that every one of us is incapable of behaving in an honest and decent way is negative in the extreme. Even Which? produces biased reports occasionally, misleading information, product reports that are lacking.

Campylobacter, the subject of this Convo, is being dealt with, in my view, from information supplied by the Food Standards Agency in a sensible, logical and pragmatic way. Involving the retailers is a good thing – they have the means to test (and have already tested) many more samples than the FSA can. Thus they can help produce more meaningful data than the FSA could on its own. That can only help speed up the reduction in campylobacter contamination which is surely in everyone’s interests.

If there are concerns about the FSA’s ability or competence to ensure such data is free from “cheating” then we should ask the FSA directly to comment. Personally, from what I have seen, I don’t believe this is necessary but Which? might do this to put others’ minds at rest (or not).

I would like to see the significant “interventions” investigated, verified and implemented as soon as is possible so the current improvements are enhanced. Safer chicken is the objective. Any proposals to get there quicker would, I’m sure, be welcome in this Convo and by the FSA.

