Do you want to see calorie information when you eat out?

A review by Cambridge University has looked at whether providing calorie information in places that we eat at out at, such as in restaurants and cafes, has any impact on what we actually choose. Would having this information affect your decision?

From the studies available, the review found that having this information leads to around an 8% drop in calories consumed overall.

This adds to the case for making sure that calorie information is provided by a much wider range of outlets. And while some fast food, coffee shop and pub chains do provide this information, it’s still a relatively small crowd that do this.

Nutritional labelling

While calorie labelling alone isn’t going to turn us into a healthier nation, this study helps illustrate that it can have a role. Although 8% may not sound a lot, it’s still an important difference when you think of how calories so easily add up and how difficult it can be to burn them off.

A survey that we have just carried out adds further weight to the case for calories to be shown. Of the people we surveyed, 63% thought that the number of calories should be provided on food in cafes and restaurants for transparency.

We asked them what action different parts of the food industry and the government could take to help make it easier for people to eat healthily and few people thought that enough action has been taken so far. In fact, it was catering outlets like restaurants and takeaways who are generally seen as being the least proactive.

As well as nutritional information, some also highlighted the importance of food manufacturers, restaurants and cafes also lowering fat, sugar and salt levels in foods and providing a greater choice of healthier options. Including more price promotions on healthier foods was also seen as important.

Healthy eating

Eating out has become a major source of what we eat. The problem is that the food we eat out tends to be skewed towards the less healthy. While we’re used to seeing nutritional information and traffic light labelling on foods in the supermarket, it’s still something that you have to hunt for when you eat out.

I like to think I know what the healthier option is, but sometimes it can be really difficult to judge. When calorie labelling is given, it’s often surprising just how different the calorie content is between similar options. And something that you might expect to be a lower calorie choice isn’t necessarily.

Calorie labelling on its own isn’t going to cause huge shifts in what we eat. But if this information had to be provided it could help us make more informed choices when we want to. It could also incentivise those producing it to think about the fat and sugar content of their food.

This is something that has already happened in the US where calorie labelling has been made a requirement for chain restaurants. So would you want to see a similar approach in the UK? Would you find it helpful to have more nutritional information when you eat out?

Do you want calorie information on menus? Yes

No

I'm not sure View Results