How many Mini Eggs can you get for £1?

Products are shrinking; Patrick once counted crisps; and Easter is upon us. I’ve been inspired by all three and tasked myself with answering your burning Easter question – how many Mini Eggs do you get for £1?

Mini Eggs are everywhere this time of year – they reportedly enjoyed £15.7m in sales last year. There isn’t a supermarket aisle in the country you can venture down without being presented with some sort of never-ending special offer on Cadbury’s hard-shelled seasonal chocolates.

You’ll encounter a variety of different types of packaging among those offers, each weighing differently but often keeping one thing in common – the price.

Weights should of course give an indication as to which is going to win, but there’s only one stat anyone will be interested in here, and that’s exactly how many eggs your £1 returns. That’s where I come in…

Counting Mini Eggs

I’ve picked out three of the most common types of Mini Eggs packaging, all of which are regularly available from big name supermarkets at the price of £1. Here’s what I found:

The 90g bag – the most readily available, and therefore the one you’re most likely to buy – 28-29 eggs

The 103g tube – less prominently displayed, but widely stocked – 32-33 eggs

The 41.5g carton – tucked away on the shelves and sold as part of three for £1 deals (and therefore, a total 124.5g) – 38 eggs in total (13, 13, 12)

In my snapshot test, the weight has proved an accurate indication to the number of eggs. But the key takeaway here is the psychological effect of both the packaging and the marketing. The cartons look tiny by comparison to their bigger brothers, yet they give the clearest value for money. Your £1 returns you an additional nine eggs to the bag – that’s 31% more chocolate for your money.

So it’s always worth investigating further when it comes to special offers, especially when there are multi-packs involved.

Has the way a product’s been packaged ever influenced your buying decisions? I’d love to hear your views. In the meantime, I’ll be buying cartons of Mini Eggs this Easter.