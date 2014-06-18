Do you buy budget range food?

We’re planning an investigation later this year on the differences between supermarket budget, standard and premium food ranges and we want to hear your experiences. Are you buying more budget food?

Are there certain foods you would happily trade down on, such as fruit and veg? Or are there other foods that you’d always spend as much as you could afford?

In theory I would happily buy budget range fruit and veg, but when I last tried budget potatoes and carrots I found them to be really watery, so I went back to buying standard.

My aunt buys budget range natural yoghurt and says it does the job perfectly and I’ve used budget butter when baking and couldn’t really tell the difference. But I’m not convinced that budget baked beans would be as good. I’m a Heinz girl through and through and I don’t eat them often enough to make any real saving by trading down.

Having said that, when we last taste tested baked beans, Morrisons Value beans scored the same as Heinz so maybe I should just give them a go.

What do you look for in food?

As a family we don’t eat a lot of meat, but when we do I always buy free-range or organic and go for the premium ranges. Why? Because I want to know where my meat is from, that it’s not packed with cheap fillers and that the animal had a fairly decent life.

If you’re considering trading down what would you think about? Is it a decision based entirely on cost? Or would you also consider the quality and nutritional aspect of the food? How about the origin of the food? And if it were meat or fish, would the welfare of the animal play a part in your decision?

Last time we investigated this topic people told us that they regularly bought budget avocados, fruit, pasta, muesli, cornflakes, tinned tomatoes and toffee and chocolate. Are there any other foods that you’re convinced are just as good in the budget range? Or any that you want to know about and would like us to include in our investigation? Let us know and we will incorporate them if possible.

Do you buy budget range supermarket food? Only occasionally (51%, 580 Votes) Yes - all the time (40%, 449 Votes) No - never (9%, 100 Votes) Total Voters: 1,129