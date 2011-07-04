I very rarely drink bottled water; I’m happy to get it from the tap. On the few occasions I’m forced to buy one after forgetting my refillable bottle, I do it begrudgingly. Do you buy bottled still water?

At a conference last week I was charged £1.60 for a 500ml bottle. What nonsense, especially as I can get it for free out of the tap. Plus in this case, the tea, coffee and soft drinks all cost less.

The British Soft Drinks Association worked out that we drank 33 litres of bottled water per person in 2010. That might not sound like a lot, but it extrapolates to us spending £1,440 million on the stuff in just one year! Although it’s justifiable to buy sparkling bottled water, 72% of that was on still water.

Bottled or tap water?

I just don’t get it, why are we paying for something we can get perfectly safe from a tap? And I’m not even considering the environmental aspects of producing so many plastic bottles.

A few weeks ago, the Telegraph reported that ‘bottled water contains more bacteria than tap water’. Scientists in Canada found that 70% of bottled water widely available in shops contained high levels of bacteria, often one hundred times more than the permitted level.

Many people might assume that because they’re paying through the nose for it, bottled water is a purer product. Yet, as the above research suggests, this isn’t necessarily the case. In fact, it appears drinking tap water may not only be kinder to your wallet and the environment, it could potentially be better for your health.

Do you buy bottled still water? No (69%, 491 Votes) Yes (31%, 224 Votes) Total Voters: 714