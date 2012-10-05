/ Food & Drink

How do you like your eggs?

Patrick Steen
Fried, scrambled, poached, boiled? Everyone has their favourite way to eat eggs. As British Egg Week comes to a close, I want to know how you like to cook yours, and what it says about your personality.

Poached. It might be one of the most difficult techniques to master, but poached has to be my favourite way of eating eggs.

A drop of vinegar in the water will help in the cooking, but I’ve eschewed the tactic of whisking the water into a whirlpool. Although this helps form the egg into a nicely rounded shape, you can only cook one at a time.

Instead, I’ve mastered Delia’s method of using a deep frying pan, and dropping a number of eggs into the water to poach in unison – it’s just less hassle when you’re cooking for friends.

Sunnyside up?

So, what does my love of poached eggs say about me? According to a study by Mindlab International, I’m socially outgoing and an energetic eggs-travert. I have a tendency to wear decorative clothing (you should see my novelty socks!) and I apparently prefer upbeat music.

I won’t go into how accurate all of that is (it’s a bit of a yolk to be honest), instead I’ll give you a hint of what the other types of eggs can say about your personality. Boiled egg lovers are disorganised, scrambled egg eaters are guarded, omelette aficionados are self-disciplined, and fried egg fans have – ahem – a high sex drive.

Different yolks for different folks

I was almost put off eggs completely a couple of weeks back. I was about to tuck into my perfectly soft-boiled egg for breakfast (I use a smartphone app that helps time them just right) and as soon as I cracked it open, it had a distinct whiffy smell. Being ten days before the expiry date, the whole pack of eggs went straight back to the supermarket for a full refund.

It seems we’re just big egg fans in the UK – and there are a huge collection of gadgets to help cook with them, whether it’s egg poaching pouches or egg timers. So how do you like to eat yours? Get cracking with your comments and I’ll try to reveal your personality.

How do you like your eggs?

Scrambled (44%, 284 Votes)

Poached (40%, 260 Votes)

Fried (38%, 247 Votes)

Boiled (31%, 203 Votes)

Omelette (30%, 191 Votes)

Made out of chocolate (11%, 74 Votes)

Other (tell us in the comments) (5%, 30 Votes)

Pickled (3%, 22 Votes)

Total Voters: 645

Comments
william
Member
william says:
5 October 2012

I like my eggs between 2 bits of bread and snuggled up to a couple of pieces of bacon, a light sprinkling of black pepper and sauce (preferably the brown stuff before they mullered the recipe)

Hide replies ∧
Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
5 October 2012

Sounds good! Are the eggs fried?

william
Member
william says:
5 October 2012

Fried and turned over to make sure the yolk isn’t too runny.

Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
6 October 2012

Well, that apparently means you’re open to new experiences, creative, curious and imaginative. I won’t go into the rest…

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
6 October 2012

Can I be different and use my eggs to bake a nice rich Christmas cake?

I couldn’t face eggs for breakfast.

Member
par ailleurs says:
6 October 2012

I saw this report elsewhere and it confirms that I must be odd. I keep chickens in my garden. Their eggs are delicious. I eat them soft boiled, hard boiled, fried (with a full breakfast or in a sandwich), poached, scrambled, in omelettes and soufflee. They are also delicious baked in a rich tomato and chilli sauce. My wife uses them to bake great cakes. A scotch egg is nice too, particularly if you can be bothered to make your own. As for home-made mayonnaise…
In short, I love eggs!

Member
Lynn says:
6 October 2012

Has to be scrambled with a dash of skimmed milk and served on brown home made toast with a good scrape of marmite. Glorious!

Hide replies ∧
Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
7 October 2012

This apparently means, according to the personality report, that you are more likely than other types to be in managerial or senior-level jobs and also to own their own home. You are more likely to be less neurotic but also more guarded and less open.

redkite
Member
redkite says:
7 October 2012

I eat my eggs in every way described in the options. Depends on how I feel, where I am, and what I’m likely to eat later in the day.
I think it says absolutely nothing about you.

richard
Member
richard says:
8 October 2012

I don’t eat eggs if I can help it – they contain too much cholesterol. Don’t like them boiled – scrambled or fried.

Hide replies ∧
Member
Morag says:
8 October 2012

Lol, that’s a myth. The cholesterol in eggs is not bad for your health.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/7882850.stm

Heart disease is linked to inflammation from refined/processed grains and gluten not fat.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 October 2012

Those promoting eggs would have you believe that cholesterol in eggs isn’t a problem and that much of the cholesterol in our bodies isn’t derived from diet, something which has been known for years. Also there are claims of no Salmonella in eggs. As with many things in life, the truth lies somewhere between the extremes. I will take all claims with a pinch of salt (but not too much of course).

jo g
Member
jo g says:
8 October 2012

I love eggs in pretty much any form. Including in sandwiches, mixed with mayo 😉

I remember reading something about eggs and cholesterol not being as bad as people think. Having a quick dig around the internet I found it on NHS: http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Goodfood/Pages/eggs-nutrition.aspx

I poach more than I used to – now I’ve found poaching pods! I’ve never been able to poach directly in water. Two on toast, with a runny yolk and a dash of sauce (type depends on the mood), is possibly one of the best comfort foods ever.

Bruce
Member
Bruce says:
8 October 2012

with regards to cholesterol Richard, http://www.bhf.org.uk/default.aspx?page=12920 , seems its not the eggs to blame

Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 October 2012

It’s not that simple, Bruce. Those with elevated cholesterol should certainly be careful about the amount of saturated fat they eat, but it’s not going to help if they eat lots of eggs.

What worries me is the growing fad for ignoring recommendations to restrict saturated fat consumption. Still, it could help keep the undertakers in business. 🙂

Member
mujib says:
8 October 2012

i have free range chickens or wild chickens as some like to say, and these happy chickens give out very happy eggs.

only fresh eggs will give you the perfect poached egg because the egg whites stick together more the fresher the eggs are, which in my case, can be minutes. no need for vinegar which gives it a weird taste.

however cooked. nobody can give me tastier eggs than my chickens. 🙂

Member
Justin says:
8 October 2012

If you are poaching eggs for lots of people then part cook and plunge cool them before hand. Then when you are ready to serve you can finish them all at the same time.

clint kirk
Member
clint kirk says:
11 October 2012

I’m a gentle person who takes time to think things through carefully before taking action. On the other hand, I enjoy extreme sports. I’m interested in science and technology and enjoy mental puzzles. So what does this study say about how I should be eating my eggs?

Hide replies ∧
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 October 2012

A gentle person who enjoys extreme sports? That suggests something is scrambled – maybe the eggs. 🙂

Member
maridor says:
13 October 2012

I like my eggs coddled – they have all the benefits of boiling or poaching and none of the fiddly bits

