Fried, scrambled, poached, boiled? Everyone has their favourite way to eat eggs. As British Egg Week comes to a close, I want to know how you like to cook yours, and what it says about your personality.

Poached. It might be one of the most difficult techniques to master, but poached has to be my favourite way of eating eggs.

A drop of vinegar in the water will help in the cooking, but I’ve eschewed the tactic of whisking the water into a whirlpool. Although this helps form the egg into a nicely rounded shape, you can only cook one at a time.

Instead, I’ve mastered Delia’s method of using a deep frying pan, and dropping a number of eggs into the water to poach in unison – it’s just less hassle when you’re cooking for friends.

Sunnyside up?

So, what does my love of poached eggs say about me? According to a study by Mindlab International, I’m socially outgoing and an energetic eggs-travert. I have a tendency to wear decorative clothing (you should see my novelty socks!) and I apparently prefer upbeat music.

I won’t go into how accurate all of that is (it’s a bit of a yolk to be honest), instead I’ll give you a hint of what the other types of eggs can say about your personality. Boiled egg lovers are disorganised, scrambled egg eaters are guarded, omelette aficionados are self-disciplined, and fried egg fans have – ahem – a high sex drive.

Different yolks for different folks

I was almost put off eggs completely a couple of weeks back. I was about to tuck into my perfectly soft-boiled egg for breakfast (I use a smartphone app that helps time them just right) and as soon as I cracked it open, it had a distinct whiffy smell. Being ten days before the expiry date, the whole pack of eggs went straight back to the supermarket for a full refund.

It seems we’re just big egg fans in the UK – and there are a huge collection of gadgets to help cook with them, whether it’s egg poaching pouches or egg timers. So how do you like to eat yours? Get cracking with your comments and I’ll try to reveal your personality.

How do you like your eggs? Scrambled (44%, 284 Votes) Poached (40%, 260 Votes) Fried (38%, 247 Votes) Boiled (31%, 203 Votes) Omelette (30%, 191 Votes) Made out of chocolate (11%, 74 Votes) Other (tell us in the comments) (5%, 30 Votes) Pickled (3%, 22 Votes) Total Voters: 645