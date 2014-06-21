How do you like to serve sausages?

Picking up a prime pork sausage is simple thanks to our recent taste test. But selecting your premium banger isn’t the only decision you’ll need to make. Fry up? In a casserole? Just how are you going to serve yours up?

Supermarket own-brands were generally tastier than branded ones in our recent taste test of widely available Premium Pork Sausages.

Our expert panel put 13 products through their paces and our three Best Buys came from supermarkets: Morrisons M Signature Thick Outdoor Bred Sausages, M&S British Outdoor Bred 97% Pork Sausages and Asda Extra Special Sausages. You can see how some of the other bangers on test did on our food and drinks testing page.

Top sausage dishes

But how to serve them? When we asked Which? members about their favourite ways to eat sausages earlier this year, over a third plumped for bangers and mash. It’s not only an all year round British pub grub classic, but it’s also a great winter warmer too. Another classic British meal was second favourite – the cooked breakfast, where a good sausage takes pride of place in the Full Monty. Sausage casserole and toad-in-the-hole were next favourite, with sausage sandwich and sausage and chips hot on their heels.

While summer’s here, sausages are a perfect addition to a family barbecue on a warm sunny evening. Around one in ten Which? members ranked bangers at a barbeque as their favourite way to have a sausage. Perhaps this would be higher if our weather was more reliably dry and sunny?

I was surprised to see how many different ways people preferred to have their sausages, showing just how versatile sausages are. They can be an ingredient for recipes or act as star turn in breakfasts, lunches and suppers. What’s your favourite way to tuck into a top-notch sausage?

What’s your favourite sausage dish? Bangers and mash (28%, 304 Votes) Cooked breakfast (18%, 196 Votes) Toad in the hole (15%, 162 Votes) I don’t like sausages (11%, 121 Votes) Sausage casserole (9%, 94 Votes) Sandwich (6%, 69 Votes) Barbecue (6%, 61 Votes) With chips (5%, 52 Votes) Hotdog (3%, 29 Votes) Battered (1%, 6 Votes) Total Voters: 1,094