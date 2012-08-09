If, like me, you avoid adding up how much you spend on coffee, now would be a good time to look away. What do you think is cheaper – making your own espresso coffees with a machine or buying coffee from chains?

If a regular coffee from a chain costs about £2.20, that’s £572 a year if you buy one on the way to work everyday. Oh dear.

So, is it worth shelling out on a coffee machine? You can get one of the best for £320, but there are lots around the £100 to £150 mark and the cheapest machine we’ve given our coveted Best Buy to is currently just £57.

Many of these take capsules and a quick search online shows that ten capsules are currently £7.27 or 73p a cup – or around £190 a year. So, if you bought a £120 machine rather than buying your coffee from chains, you’d save about £260 in the first year and £380 in every year after that.

If I wanted to save even more money, I could do what Anna Norman suggested in her Conversation last month and go back to good old-fashioned filter coffee making and bring out the cafetière and kettle.

But can I wean myself off coffee shops?

I know they’re not to everyone’s taste, but coffee chains must be doing something right. They’re everywhere and it doesn’t look like their cardboard-cupped coffees are going anywhere soon. And that’s not for want of trying – a small town is Devon has gone as far as starting a petition in a bid to stop Costa arriving on its high street.

Still, although I’m very much attached to my Woolworths (yes really!) cafetière, I’m not budging on the subject of coffee shops. I will continue to use them for the foreseeable future as I just like their coffee and the convenience.

Though even I will admit that buying so many take-away coffees feels like mad extravagance. And as Mike Whitaker said on our last Convo:

‘Could they implement a “two adjectives or less” queue for those of us who just want, you know… coffee?’

What do you reckon? If you’re a fan of espresso-based coffees, do you prefer to make your own using a coffee machine or are you a slave to the chains?

How do you like your coffee? Home made by me or someone else (all types eg. filter and instant) (57%, 588 Votes) Made by a coffee machine (30%, 311 Votes) Bought from a coffee shop (chain or independent) (19%, 200 Votes) Total Voters: 1,039