Beef dripping, anyone? Let’s reminisce our forgotten foods

A BBC article about getting forgotten foods back on the table grabbed my attention. It made me wonder which foods we’ve cast aside, and whether there’s anything from the past we’d like to reheat.

The journalist in the article mentioned black pudding made from fresh blood – they apparently use a dried blood mixture these days as it’s easier to transport.

Others lamented the difficulty of finding foods from their childhoods. Some mentioned ‘Gipsy tart’, ‘cows udders served warm with brown bread and butter’ and ‘proper beef dripping sold from trays’.

Others missed ‘barley port wine gruel’, ‘Titbit brown sauce made by Fletchers’ and ‘Black Bun’; a dense fruit cake eaten on Hogmanay.

Penny sweets – now only £1

It got me thinking about my diet when I was younger. At first, I had trouble remembering what I ate growing up in the 70s and 80s, and I certainly couldn’t remember anything I felt a real nostalgia for. That’s apart from penny sweets; but you can still buy these, even though they no longer cost a penny.

My colleagues told me they missed popping candy, but you can still get this (and it’s a favourite of Heston Blumenthal). They also mentioned ‘Oink crisps’ (hollow pig shaped bacon crisps) as well as other brands of sweets and crisps, potato waffles and Findus crispy pancakes.

Still, much of what we remembered is still around but we just choose not to eat it anymore.

Leave some food in the past

It was actually much easier for me to remember the things I definitely don’t miss – the milk we were made to drink at school that had been sitting around and had a thick layer of cream on the top, or the school dinners of rubbery liver and spam – yuk!

So tell me – what foods do you miss from your childhood and want to see back? And which ones are you glad to see the back of?

Profile photo of william
Member
William says:
27 March 2012

Count Dracula ice creams

HP Original Sauce and not the watered down “Original” sauce you get now.

Profile photo of davpar
Member
Dave says:
27 March 2012

Small chocolate Easter eggs with a delicious pink interior sold by Woolworths.

Profile photo of Nikki Whiteman
Member
Nikki Whiteman says:
27 March 2012

Anyone remember ‘Toastie toppers’? I’m quite glad to see the back of them! Awful weird paste that you spread on toast – blergh.

I really miss the magic ice cream sauce that you’d melt in the microwave (or in a warm pan of water) then pour onto the ice cream – when you poured it back on it would set rock-solid, giving you crispy chocolate bits in the shape of your ice cream. Can’t for the life of me remember what it was called, but it was amazing!

Profile photo of Jonathan Richardson
Member
Jonathan Richardson says:
27 March 2012

Probably for the best – I remember opening a half-used tube of the microwave chocolate sauce and finding neon yellow fluff breeding inside. Certainly put me off it.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
30 March 2012

That magic ice cream sauce still exists in Asda!

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 March 2012

Mothers Pride white sliced bread is something I would rather forget from my childhood. It was often all that was available from the baker’s van. No doubt other white sliced bread was/is as bad, but eating Mothers Pride put me off white bread for life. Someone must have liked it.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 March 2012

One of my earliest memories is being administered cod liver oil by my mother, on the basis of its nutritional benefits. It tasted revolting, as anyone who has chewed a cod liver oil capsule will know. I see that the liquid is still available, though goodness knows why.

Member
Em says:
27 March 2012

I’ve never liked fat, meat from identifiable body parts, or offal (perhaps for the same reason), but I recall both sets of grandparents serving up “horrors”. My step-grandfather was a butcher and would eat a slice of solid fat in preference to lean, or his favourite – Bath chaps. My other grandfather liked stuffed heart for Sunday lunch.

My grandmother cooked on a coal-fired Aga and made wonderful bread. Unfortunately, she was not the best cook in all respects and made her rice pudding using flaked rice which, for some strange reason, she cooked overnight in the cooling Aga. By the morning, the milk had curdled and soured, and the rice had the consistency of wallpaper paste. Of course, this wasn’t for breakfast – we had the pleasure of waiting for this to be served for tea.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
27 March 2012

Ugh…cod liver oil ( for its superior health benefits), was to
substitute a more palatable Waterbury’s Compound AND the
Seven Seas capsule version.

When doing sports, consumed a lot of Glaxo’s so-called glucolin,
I think, finely powdered sucrose dissolved in water for instant
energy?

Biscuits: Huntley & Palmers, Peak Freans (sp?) ecetera.

And both Ovaltine and Milo and, of course, Horlicks.

Profile photo of Jonathan Richardson
Member
Jonathan Richardson says:
27 March 2012

Black pudding isn’t dying you’ll be pleased to hear – the Manchester Egg was invented last year using the stuff and it’s proving popular.

http://manchesteregg.com/

Here’s to more chefs creating new from old.

Member
barry b says:
27 March 2012

Tudor crisps with the little blue bag,

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 March 2012

Are you not thinking of Smith’s Crisps, which came with a bag of salt (or none, or several)?

Profile photo of m.
Member
M. says:
27 March 2012

Yeastvite.
1 before school every morning.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
27 March 2012

Thought I took 2 of that for my headaches!!

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
28 March 2012

Italians love (braised in white wine, what else?) pig trotters too…
from Milano to Roma bar possibly Sicily, stuffed with cured/sausage/meat/
pork/wild mushrooms and herbs having removed bony bits…..absolutely
delish!

Profile photo of Charlotte Fitzgerald
Member
Charlotte Slayford says:
27 March 2012

I remember my sisters drinking Bovril as a hot beverage in the 80s and my dad giving us tablespoons of malt as a snack/nutritional supplement. No idea why and no one else seems to be given this as a child but I remember it being tasty.

Profile photo of m.
Member
M. says:
28 March 2012

Ahh yes,
Malt extract, thick yellow goo, to me it tasted vile.

We were given yeastvite to enhance our academic performance & to keep us alert, apparently it contains caffeine, so could have been an early form of Pro Plus.
And yes it did work for headaches, it was our preferred choice over aspirin.

Most hated food, pigs trotters I cannot believe people are still munching on them.

I think I miss And Cadburys 5 boys chocolate bars and Jamboree bags the most

For a nice trip down sweetie memory lane try looking here.
http://h2g2.com/dna/h2g2/A546040

Profile photo of dean
Member
Dean says:
28 March 2012

Mexican spice flavour Tubes (crisps)
Pacers – striped chewy mint sweets
Vitalite (Marge – Flora has changed their main recipe and it’s awful)
Beef and Onion flavour Walkers crisps

All processed snacky stuff, but veg and meat isn’t really going change!

Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
28 March 2012

Used to like bread with sugar spread thinly on it during the war (sweets were heavily rationed so the extra bread and sugar didn’t affect teeth) – plus bread and dripping especially with the bottom of the dripping basin – thick concentrated national health orange juice straight from the bottle and having warm thick on the turn bottles of school milk (many didn’t like it so I usually managed say 10 during a school day) .

Actually I liked all food – except well hung pheasant or partridge which always tasted like old road kill/

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
30 March 2012

Hopefully you haven’t tried old road kill?

Profile photo of Adrian Porter
Member
Adrian Porter says:
30 March 2012

Sugar sandwich! Now there is something from my childhood. My (Dutch) mother insisted it was a Dutch tradition. Typically you spread the sugar thinly on a single piece of bread as Richard says, and then grill it for a minute. Not sure if a genuine Dutch tradition, but it’s a fantastic pick-me-up and I sure didn’t argue as a kid. As you need less than a teaspoon of sugar for an average slice of bread, it really doesn’t seem that bad… does it?

Profile photo of jonas_1954
Member
jonas131415 says:
30 March 2012

How did I ever eat bread and dripping? And for some reason we put extra salt on it! Yes, sugar sandwiches were popular, and fried bread with jam, and yorkshire puddings with treacle. The early packets of crips with the salt in a seperate blue bag. How many of those blue bags did I eat by mistake?

As kids we would firstly visited the cake shop around closing time for any ‘stales’ – any cakes that would not last until the next day. Then later, again at closing time, we’d go into the local fish and chip shop for a ‘bag of bits’, which consisted of all the fried bits of chips and batter dredged from the fryer.

Member
fred says:
1 April 2012

Calves foot jelly, when I was ill. St Ivel cheese.

Member
Maureen Erdwin says:
2 April 2012

Pie and Mash served with a liquor that was very tasty from the Pie & Mash shop which also served jellied eels see:http://www.inlondonguide.co.uk/london-by-londoners/blog/2011-blog-inside-guide/pie-mash-jellied-eels.html.
Not easily available now as many Pie & Mash shops have closed.
As a child born end of war I preferred this to a school dinner but I also liked school dinners if I could
get seconds, which occasionally happened.

Profile photo of Esther
Member
Esther says:
2 April 2012

Does anyone remember Virol (spelling?) ? It was a sticky brown paste which came in a jar. I read recently that it was made of bone marrow, which surprised me, as I thought it was just malt extract. It certainly tasted sweet and syrupy, slightly toffee-ish, and was a real pick-me-up when getting over a cold. I think it was still available in the 80s, but I don’t suppose you can get it now.

Member
Elizabethw says:
23 April 2012

I remember dripping for tea, but most of all I remember St. Ivels lactic cheese. It had a funny sour taste, crumbly and moist with a distinctive purple packaging. Does anyone else? I too would like to see Vitalite back on the shelves. I also would like to see Campbells Baked Bean Soup back, it was delicious. I also loved the Cadburys Milk Tray chocolate bar with six different chocolates in the one bar. Yum

Member
hotdolly999 says:
1 June 2012

I miss pacers, the green and white strip chewy sweet, taste of spearmint nom nom nom x

Member
pat brown says:
9 October 2012

WHAT HAPPENED TO KUNZLE CAKES. ? DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER THEM ?MY DAD USED TO BRING ME ONE HOME FROM NIGHT WORK IN KINGS CROSS.
ALSO SPANGLES. I LOVED SCHOOL DINNERS ESPECIALLY MINCE, AND WHAT WAS THE CREAM MADE OF THAT WE HAD ON PUDDINGS.?

Profile photo of dlorde
Member
dlorde says:
24 October 2012

Malt extract as a follow up to cod liver oil – really more-ish, and got rid of the fishy taste. I seem to remember a couple of different varieties.

Fru-Grains breakfast cereal – looked like a bowl of bits of bark, but tasted pretty good.

Rectangular boxes of twiglets – on a Saturday, I’d spend my pocket-money on a comic (Beano, Victor, or Eagle) and a box of twiglets. They’d both be finished by bedtime.

Lucky Bags – when buying comics with my mates, we’d buy Lucky Bags – you’d get a sherbert dip, a cheap toy, and a couple of penny chews or bubble-gums or similar, and a joke.

Multi-colour gob stoppers. I could barely get my jaws around these, but they’d last a whole weekend, changing colours layer by layer as they rotted your teeth.

Proto-veg, an early textured soya meat substitute. It came dried, in boxes or pouches, as mince or chunks. It tasted pretty bland, but was very cheap and good for bulking up curries. I ate a lot of it as a student in the 70’s.

Member
Pete says:
12 May 2015

One of my favourite milk chocolate drinks of the 1950s had a TV advert running which went “Need a Quickie, have a Mikki!, The chocolate flavored drink” it had a lovely malty taste and came in a small ribbed bottle, another tasty treat were the Horlicks Tablets which usually came in small tins, times back then were rather harsh for our family and we too would enjoy the occasional dripping sandwich for supper and loved the darker beefy layer that always sank to the bottom of the dripping container laced with salt and pepper,other treats back then were buttered sandwiches with a coating of sugar or sometimes a layer of Nesle’ or Fussell’s tinned milk,plus once or twice the large family Yorkshire pudding intended for the Sunday lunch was forgotten in the oven and not realized until too late (although the oven had earlier been switched off it still remained warm) to save it being thrown away as a kid i tried some with blackcurrant jam, it soon became a favorite as an after dinner snack, yet another shop bought sweet treat i have never seen remembered were the Propellers, these were oval flat sweets 2-3 inches long with two small holes close together in the centre and came with a piece of long strong string which was then threaded through and tied to form a continual loop grasping each end and spinning the sweet so as to wind up the thread the string was then pulled tight forcing the sweet to spin like an aeroplane propeller (hence the name) in a similar manner to a yo-yo principle of continual motion, then, when tired of playing, it would finally be consumed as a sweet, those were the days!!!.

Member
Celia Gollin says:
9 May 2017

St Ivel Lactic cheese, and Royal Scot biscuits. Proper cheddar cheese, cut with a wire on the counter from a large proper cheese, termed ‘mousetrap’ (ie cheap), but absolutely delicious! Proper bacon, sliced to order, and wrapped, like the cheese, in greaseproof paper. Real dripping, on real white unsliced bread. Fruit and vegetables from the local greengrocers, supplied by the surrounding market farms, Walton-on-Thames Surrey area, free naturally from all pesticides/additives/ processes, and unwrapped. Eggs from the local hens. Homemade cakes and jams, courtesy of home and neighbours. Mrs Faulkner’s homemade lemon curd. Gold top milk. Plain dark chunky huge bars of chocolate, slabs of squares of real toffee you had to break off into pieces with a hammer, silver cylindrical tins of proper liver pate, sent over post war from relatives in Canada.

