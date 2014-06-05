If you have your dinner in front of the telly – you might not want to settle down tonight to the BBC’s documentary series Food Inspectors. Some of the viewing may turn your stomach…

In the third series of the show, the presenters have covered a wedding party plagued by Campylobacter, the cleanliness of our supermarkets and why we shouldn’t wash chickens.

This little clip will explain why:

Now, we have a natural interest in the show due to our Stop Food Fraud campaign. Our research found that only 56% of people say they’re confident that what they’re buying is exactly what is stated in the ingredients list. And 40% of lamb takeaways we tested contained other meats.

Episode 2 covered the issues of food fraud – the subject of our campaign – with an interview from Professor Chris Elliott – the man responsible for investigating the horsemeat scandal. The issue of fish fraud also came up:

Have you been watching BBC’s Food Inspectors? How has it affected your views on food labelling and hygiene?