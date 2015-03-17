Sometimes some of us are hit with moments of inspiration. Harry, 6 and a half years old, has had one such moment early in his life. Here’s Harry himself sharing how he created a new sauce for your bacon sarnie.

Harry: ‘I used to just have ketchup. But my mummy asked “would you like brown sauce or ketchup?” And I said “both!” I thought of joining things together and that made me think of joining brown sauce and ketchup together. I thought I’d try it. I mixed them with a fork.

‘It tastes like ketchup, but with a little bit of brown sauce. It isn’t gross, it’s nice. It tastes quite tangy and it goes kind of light brown – it is quite bright coloured. It is also quite sticky.

‘I mixed the names together, like I did with the sauces, and called it bretchup. My daddy liked that. I eat bretchup with bacon, eggs, sausages and sometimes baked beans and bread. I like bretchup more than just ketchup or just brown sauce. My little brother has it now.

‘I’d like to try it with chips, tomatoes and lettuce.

‘You should try it. Mix them together and you’ll get something new and it’ll taste very nice.’

The sauces Which? members like

Thank you very much to Harry for taking the time to talk to us about his invention of bretchup. We also asked Which? members about the condiments they use to pep up their bacon butties, as part of our research into the best supermarket bacon.

We found out that older Which? members are more likely to use brown sauce, while younger members prefer ketchup. Men were more likely than women to reach for a bottle of brown, whereas those in the South were less likely to opt for brown than those in the North or Midlands.

So which do you prefer? Or has Harry inspired you to try bretchup – if he has, why not print off your own bretchup label?