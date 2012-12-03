A US company has developed a technique that can keep bread mould-free for 60 days, and reduce the amount of wasted loaves. But do we really need our bread to last that long?

Microzap’s technology uses microwaves to zap the spores in bread that cause it to go off. The company claims it will stop treated bread going mouldy for up to 60 days. This could lead to a reduction in bread being thrown away by consumers.

I’m very particular about the taste and texture of my bread, which is why I have a Best Buy breadmaker. But on the odd occasion I do forget to spend the five minutes it takes to load up it up, I keep shop-bought ready-sliced bread in my freezer as a back up. So unless I was going camping somewhere miles away from anywhere, I see absolutely no reason why I’d need bread that lasts for a couple of months without being frozen.

Night of the living bread

I’m very suspicious that there’s no real mention about how the bread tastes. My worry is that shops will stop consumers from being able to choose whether or not they want microwave zapped bread. If the bread takes ages to go off, it can be left on the shelf. Which means shoppers will be buying a product that’s even further removed from the real thing than even the Chorleywood bread process managed.

Obviously, long life bread could make an enormous difference to a country that’s suffering from a famine or an area that’s recovering from an environmental disaster. But unless you don’t have a freezer I don’t see why it’s necessary. Although the new technique could mean fewer preservatives in the bread to prevent mould, I doubt it will translate into lower prices and it definitely won’t result in better tasting bread.

Would you buy longer lasting bread or do you prefer to make your own?

Would you buy bread that lasts for 60 days? No (74%, 238 Votes) Yes (16%, 50 Votes) I'm not sure (11%, 34 Votes) Total Voters: 322