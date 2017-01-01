Great! You have now activated your Which? Conversation account!

Welcome to our community – you can now with the details you’ve shared with us.

Once signed in, why not complete your profile? Click on your username in the top right corner, then upload a profile picture and fill in your bio.

We’d then suggest reading our community guidelines – these simple rules help us keep things running smoothly.

We look forward to chatting with you!

ps If you need a hand with anything, our Help Getting Started guide is a useful place to visit.